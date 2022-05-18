ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Community say yes to Oyster Bay-East Norwich School budget

By Laura Lane
Herald Community Newspapers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District’s budget of roughly $62 million passed on Tuesday with 781 residents for it and 288 voting against it. With most of the expenses in the budget covering salaries and benefits, the district...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Hewlett-Woodmere, Lawrence school budgets approved

In the Five Towns, both public school district budgets passed. Hewlett-Woodmere's $130.58 fiscal plan gained approval by a tally of 1,925 to 1,616. Lawrence's$102.490 million budget was passed by a vote of 679 to 207. The Hewlett-Woodmere school budget includes a nearly $1.3 million increase over the current fiscal plan...
LAWRENCE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Voters approve Island Park Public Schools' $42M budget for 2022-23

Island Park Public School proposed budget of $42 million was approved Tuesday, May,17 in a 256 to 181 vote. This is an increase from the $40.9 million from 2021-22. The tax levy for 2022-2023 was 1.98 percent Patricia Kelly Collins filled the Island Park Board Trustee seat, winning 348 votes after running unopposed.
ISLAND PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wantagh School District budget is approved

By a vote of 2,252 to 825, the Wantagh School District budget for the 2022-2023 school year was approved on Tuesday night. The operating budget will be $84.981 million to operate the district's five schools that include a middle school and a high school. The spending plan is $2.225 million more and a nearly 2.7 percent increase over the current fiscal plan.
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford School District budget is passed

The $77.396 million operating budget proposed by the Seaford School District was approved by an overwhelmingly majority of 1,307 to 575 on Tuesday. It will be an increase of $2.679 million or 3.58 percent above the current fiscal plan 74.717. The tax levy – the amount of money the school district collects from property taxes – is projected at $57.240. Up $1.368 million or 2.245 percent from the 2021-2022 budget.
SEAFORD, NY
HuntingtonNow

3 From South Huntington District Recognized for Accomplishments

Three South Huntington school district leaders will be honored Monday for their work on behalf of students in the district. SCOPE, a not-for-profit organization that provides services to school districts in New York State, will recognize them as “Shining Above the Rest” recipients. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Joseph Centamore...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside $167.9 million school budget passes, D’Ambrosio, Transom Re-elected to school board

Polls opened Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. as Oceanside School District residents voted on the $167.9 million budget proposal for 2022-23. An increase from the $163.4 million budget that was approved in 2021-22. The spending plan was approved, with 1661 votes to 1128. The tax levy, revenue collected from property taxes, will increase by 0.17 percent. Voters also approved a capital project, 1776 to 973, which will allocate state aid to energy conservation measures at the district level, and a Capital Reserve Fund amendment 1624 to 1112.
OCEANSIDE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Locust Valley Central School District budget results

The Locust Valley Central School District budget passed on Tuesday evening, with 1,284 votes for and 982 votes against. Additionally, voters have re-elected Board of Education incumbent Margaret Marchand and elected challenger Michele Schaefer, a Spanish teacher in the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District. Marchand received the most votes amongst the...
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont budget passes, Jaime, Battle-Burkett, Cantara reelected

After polls closed in Elmont on Tuesday evening, the $98.5M budget for the 2022-2023 school year was passed. The Elmont Union Free School Distric spending plan will introduce a full-day pre-kindergarten program in all district schools and includes a tax levy decrease of 0.07 percent that would save the average resident $2.28 next school year.
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Task force to explore antisemitism surge

Nassau County officials have created a special legislative task force to combat antisemitism and, immediately after being sworn in, went right to work. Made up of eight legislators — four from each political caucus — as well as 18 members of the public, the task force is tasked to gather facts about the origins and extent of antisemitism in the county while working toward prevention methods like education and community collaboration.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

School budget votes and board of ed results for 2022

Yes – 2,392. Proposition 2 to decrease transportation limits in grades 3 through 5 from ½ mile to a ¼ mile, passed. Robert DeStefano and Francisca Alabau-Blatter both elected for three-year terms. Cold Spring Harbor Central School District. $73,420,423 budget passed. Yes – 817. No –...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

F.S. budget approved, Lewinger wins seat, Toto reelected

After polls closed Tuesday night the budget for the Franklin Square Union Free School District was approved by a vote of 695 to 337. The $44M spending plan for the upcoming school year will raise the tax levy 2 percent and maintain all current educational programs while adding a program focused on daily living skills as well as a district-wide theatre program.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Glen Cove City School District budget passes

Passed: 751-449 School board: Incumbent Lia Leone was re-elected with 828 votes in favor. First-time candidate Audre Lynn Hurston James was elected with 655 votes. David Huggins, a former board member, received 628 votes. Propositions Two and Three. Proposition two; authorizing the district to transfer $7.5 million of coronavirus stimulus...
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

L.B. City Council okays $2.1M fire truck purchase

With about 50 firefighters in the audience Tuesday night, the Long Beach City Council approved, 4-1, a plan to spend $2.1 million to purchase a new ladder fire truck to replace an aging vehicle that had been badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Councilmember Roy Lester cast the lone no vote.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Gov. Hochul announces upgrades to Hempstead Lake State Park

Major progress on the improvements to Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead have been made, announced Gov. Kathy Hochul May 13. The $3.6 million worth of improvements at the park will enhance public accessibility to the park and its namesake lake, the largest body of freshwater in Nassau County.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

