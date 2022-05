PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Island in Pigeon Forge is going orange and white next month to welcome the Legends of Tennessee Football for an exclusive autograph session. The event, scheduled for June 11, will feature 39 current and former UT football players. Those interested can bring up to two items to be signed, Island representatives said. There will also be special “Rocky Top” and “I’m a Vol for Life Y’all” performances on the Island show fountain.

1 DAY AGO