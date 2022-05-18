ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City stumbles late, falls on extra-inning walk-off to East Allegheny

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiFA2_0fhgjQ3A00

NATRONA HEIGHTS — For four innings Tuesday, No. 11 Ellwood City junior starting pitcher Nick Magnifico lived up to his last name against No. 6 East Allegheny. The Wildcat bats woke up late in the game though, eventually leading to a 5-4 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning, wiping out a promising day overall for the young Wolverines.

Magnifico was magnificent throughout the first four innings against the Wildcats Tuesday at Highlands High School in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, escaping jams in the second and third innings to hold the Wildcats scoreless.

While the junior dealt on the mound, the Wolverines' offense got started early. Senior outfielder Ashton Wilson led off the game with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Isaiah Lutz. Sophomore Joseph Roth then tripled to right field, driving in Lutz to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.

Things remained 1-0 Ellwood City into the top of the fifth inning despite Roth's second triple of the game in the top of the third inning, and a two-on, one-out scenario in the top of the fourth inning for the Wolverines. Opportunities weren't capitalized on though until the top of the fifth when Roth singled to center, stole second, and moved to third on an infield single by Magnifico. One pitch later, East Allegheny starting pitcher Nate Holmes spiked a pitch into the dirt, allowing Roth to race home from third for a 2-0 lead.

Trailing by two and struggling to get anything going at the plate, the Wildcats' bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth.

Senior Jax Jurisic and sophomore Michael Cahill recorded back-to-back singles to open the inning before sophomore Joe Connors double to left, driving in Jurisic. Sophomore Traynor Janosko played hero in the fifth inning, skying a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in Cahill from third, knotting the game at 2-all.

Then came the biggest hit of the game to that point. Sophomore Ryan Kirk drilled a two-run home run to left field off of Magnifico, making it a 4-2 game, ultimately chasing him from the game, spoiling a splendid start.

"You know, he missed a couple spots and they took advantage of him," Ellwood City head coach Chris Weisz said following the loss. "He doesn't usually miss spots like that. He was up, and they made us pay, end of story. They put the ball in play and made us pay in that inning."

Down 4-2 with two innings to go, Ellwood City refused to fold.

Senior Alexander Roth reached first to open the top of the sixth on a hit by pitch before freshman Sam Landis singled to center field, setting up first and second with one out. Sophomore Ryan Widmaier dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third before Holmes intentionally walked Wilson, loading the bases with two outs.

Lutz then dribbled one back to Holmes on the mound, but the senior pitcher underthrew the lob throw to first, resulting in an error, allowing Roth to score from third, making it a 4-3 game. The Wolverines appeared to be in real business with the error on Holmes, but East Allegheny sophomore first baseman Thomas Kearns made a heads-up play, catching Wilson off the bag at second for the final out of the inning.

Taking over for Magnifico on the mound, ace pitcher Joseph Roth kept the Wildcats at bay, cruising through the bottom of the sixth to give Ellwood City one more chance. That's where Alexander Roth came through in the clutch, pounding an RBI single to right field, knotting the game at 4-4 before Joseph Roth sent the game to extra innings with a clean bottom of the seventh.

"Our team is a resilient bunch," Weisz said. "When you look out there, you're looking at bunch of freshman and sophomores. I'm relying on a guy like Alexander to come up there – this is his second year of varsity baseball — he makes threes in basketball when I needed him, and he came up with a big hit for us there."

The two teams then worked through a clean eighth inning before Cahill — taking over for Holmes on the mound, worked through a quick and easy top of the ninth, setting up a wild final inning.

Jurisic reached first on an infield single with one out before then stealing second. Following a flyout to Wilson in center by Cahill, the Wolverines intentionally walked Connors to get to Janosko with runners on first and second and two outs.

The sophomore came up big for the Wildcats, lining a single to left just out of the reach of a lunging Lutz. The throw from senior left fielder Bucky Biskup seemed to reach Widmaier at the plate in time, but the home plate umpire ruled Jurisic safe, setting off the Wildcats' celebration as they advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals with the thrilling 5-4 win.

Ellwood City closes the season with an 8-11 record under Weisz.

"You always want to win a playoff game, but what I told the guys out there after the game is that this shows what needs to be done," Weisz said. "It gives us a blueprint. It doesn't guarantee anything; we've got talent. It'll be a fun ride with these guys moving forward, but this is a tough one."

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136. Follow Joshua on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Covington coming back to YSU men's hoops

Garrett Covington is coming back to the Youngstown State men's basketball team for a sixth season. He missed nearly the entire 2021-22 season after suffering an achilles injury. In 2021 he averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ellwood City, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
Natrona Heights, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Sports
WFMJ.com

Pelini doesn't rule out coaching again

Bo Pelini hasn't slammed the door on coaching again, but he hasn't opened it all the way either. The former Youngstown State and Nebraska head coach and his son Patrick spoke to 21 Sports today about their upcoming podcast, "Beyond the playbook with Bo Pelini" that's being released next week.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
nextpittsburgh.com

22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

Certain neighborhoods seem synonymous with baked goods (in my mind, at least). It’s hard to think about the Strip District without imagining the crunch of anise almond-scented biscotti at Enrico’s, or Millvale without the concentrated sweetness of Jean-Marc Chatellier’s macarons, or Bloomfield without Paddy Cake, bound by tradition (and string).
WPXI Pittsburgh

Here are the most selective colleges in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — As students across the nation mull over their college choices before decisions are due, online forums and kitchen tables are buzzing over record low acceptance rates at the nation’s most selective schools. In turn, popular schools are seeing increased revenue from the record number of applications they received this spring.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kearns
Person
Joseph Roth
cranberryeagle.com

Bernstine takes District 8th

In the race for the 8th District Pennsylvania House seat, Aaron Bernstine surpassed John L. Kennedy and Eric Ditullio in unofficial votes during the primary election Tuesday. Combined with Lawrence County’s unofficial totals, Bernstine defeated Kennedy with 5,821 votes to 4,880 votes. According to unofficial results, Kennedy had 4,378...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City One#Gannett#Highschoolsports#Wolverines#Highlands High School#Wpial
monvalleyindependent.com

Kuzma defeats incumbent in 39th District primary

Former Elizabeth Township commissioner Andrew Kuzma has defeated incumbent state Rep. Mike Puskaric for the Republican nomination in the 39th Legislative District. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
ELIZABETH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2-vehicle collision in front of Mars Area High School disrupts traffic

A two-vehicle crash Thursday resulted in no injuries but caused delays for some traveling along Route 228. Two SUVs crashed shortly after 1:30 p.m. in front of the Mars Area High School campus at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. Butler County 911 dispatchers said no one...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Street Hot Dogs opens in Springdale

The newest locally owned hot dog shop in Springdale appeared to be a big hit with customers on its grand opening. Pittsburgh Street Hot Dogs, located at 551 Pittsburgh St., officially opened Friday. The shop is leasing the building that formerly housed DD’s Catering. Owner James Reddy Jr., a...
WFMJ.com

East Liverpool woman dies after traffic crash

State Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an East Liverpool woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 49-year-old Marci Cole went off State Route 170 in St. Clair Township shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The car struck an embankment, a traffic...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cooper unseats incumbent Silvis; Dunbar wins in landslide

Former Westmoreland County Republican Committee Chairwoman Jill Cooper unseated first-term incumbent Rep. Jason Silvis in the GOP primary for the redrawn 55th state House district. Two years ago, Silvis, 47, defeated Democratic incumbent Joe Petrarca in 2020 to win the legislative seat that was previously based in Derry. A redistricting...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe Elks hope to attract new members with new lodge building

The Latrobe Elks Lodge and Golf Club hopes to attract members with a new building. The Elks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building Wednesday. About two dozen people came to the Derry Township organization to celebrate and enjoy refreshments. The new building, which overlooks the Elks’ golf course, features...
LATROBE, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy