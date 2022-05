A driver was critically injured in a crash in southwest Wichita. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening on South Fern and Pawnee, just west of Seneca.

Police said that it appears the vehicle struck a fire hydrant. The driver was transported to an area hospital and their condition has been upgraded to serious.

Public Utility workers were also called to repair the damaged fire hydrant. The accident remains under investigation.