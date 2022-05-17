Zeeland West softball sweeps Zeeland East in battle for first place in OK Green

ZEELAND — The Dux showed up to the field on Tuesday determined to get the job done.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Not only was it a rivalry doubleheader with Zeeland East, but since both teams were tied atop the OK Green standings, it would determine who would claim their supremacy over the league. Zeeland West swept the doubleheader to take a two-game lead in the conference title race, winning the first game 7-4 and the second game 5-1.

In the opening game, West was looking to set the tone early and that's just what they did. After either team failed to cross the plate in the opening frame, the Dux broke the deadlock in the second. With two outs in the frame, Maddie Wyckoff attempted to steal third base. The throw looked like it would be there in time to get her off the basepaths, but it was off the mark, sailing into left field. The error allowed Wyckoff to score and the Dux went on to add two more in the inning.

"The girls know they have to make things happen to score runs," said Zeeland West coach Scott Sliva. "I think that was the aggressive baserunning forced them into an error, from there we got going."

The Chix weren't going to go quietly away though with the prime position in the confernce title race at stake, though. East took just two batters to get on the scoreboard. But high-pressure pitching from senior Emily Brands got the next two batters out. Then her fellow senior Taylor Zwaggerman, who earned three hits in the game including a triple, made a diving play on a line drive down the third baseline. Without that play, the Chix could've easily added several more runs.

As she went back to the dugout with a big smile on her face, she knew that the momentum could've easily shifted wildly in her rival's favor if she hadn't laid out to make the grab.

"It felt special in that moment," Zwaggerman said. "Especially this being my senior year and this being a rivalry game, I came out really hungry and just wanted to hit every pitch and go after every single ball that came my way."

Brands was on fire for most of the afternoon, but Zeeland East was able to pull back a few runs throughout the game and eventually tied the game at 4-4 heading into the sixth inning after Reese Gruppen hit a two-RBI single in the fifth. With two outs and nobody on, junior Carly Sleeman saw a pitch she liked and hammered it to the gap. Emily Kragt singled in the next at-bat to break the deadlock.

That sparked yet another two-out rally for Zeeland West. By the end of the frame, the Dux were up 7-4 and Alexa Brott finished off the game in the circle for the Dux without allowing another hit over the final three innings while striking out seven.

On offense, just one of the runs scored by the Dux in the opening game came with less than two outs. Oddly enough, Sliva said his team feels at home with just one out to play with. There's no added pressure or nerves for anybody at the plate. They believe in themselves no matter the situation.

"The girls know that you get three outs in every inning and it's fun to see," Sliva said. "Whether there's zero outs or two outs, they're just pumped up, fired up and they just know they can do it and one hit leads to another hit and it's pretty cool."

The Dux kept that momentum rolling into the second game of the doubleheader, jumping out to a 2-0 lead early on and never relinquishing it. Both Brands and Brott tossed again and shut down the Chix offense for the overwhelming majority of the game. Brands earned the win tossing four innings and allowing just two hits and the lone Zeeland East run.

Zwaggerman said that those two were the biggest reason why they were able to come away with the sweep, especially in the first game. The Dux offense tapered off a bit in the middle innings, but the sophomore and senior didn't let that impact how they handled themselves in the circle.

"I've been really blessed to be able to play alongside them and it's always fun to play defense behind them and have their backs because they always throw so awesome," Zwaggerman said. "Whenever we're not hitting as well as we'd like to, we can always count on their pitching."

The Chix dropped to 19-8 on the season and 6-4 in the OK Green, while the Dux improved to 15-8 and 8-2 in conference play. Zeeland West now controls its own destiny with two conference series remaining against Holland and Grand Rapids Union.

Sliva's team knows this feeling well. They were in the driver's seat on the tail end of last season too. But they split a series that they were favored to win and ended up having to share the conference title with Wyoming.

"For us, it's going to be redemption, we had a chance to win out but we didn't, we just have to play smarter [this year]," Sliva said. We don't want to let off the gas now that we're in the driver's seat, we want to keep going hard like we're behind or tied in every game."

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.