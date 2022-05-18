BLM Seeks Nominations to the California Desert District Advisory Council, the Central California Resource Advisory Council, and the Northern California District Advisory Council

STOCKTON – California's Central Valley is getting a new area code -- 350 -- to ensure that enough phone numbers are available in the region currently served by the 209 area code, the California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday.The 209 area code currently is used in parts of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Escalon, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, but is projected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2022, according to the CPUC.The commission voted Thursday to approve a request by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO