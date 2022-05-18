ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Off-duty NMSP officer shoots suspected thief

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video surveillance shows the day an off-duty New Mexico State Police Officer shot a suspected thief at Cabelas. The suspect was in a black hoodie and mask in the ammo section, then the suspect walked away with his hands full of ammo boxes.

The store manager confronted the suspect and tried to stop him but he resisted. That’s when he and other workers tried to escort the suspect out. The suspect walked out and about 15 seconds later, an officer is seen firing a shot and walking outside.

Witnesses say he had a gun and was threatening people with it. Soon after, the officer fired the shot and the suspect can be seen falling to the ground next to his getaway vehicle. The driver of that vehicle left his friend but was later caught.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Velasquez. He survived and is being held until trial. The getaway driver was identified as 18-year-old Joseph Montoya. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

