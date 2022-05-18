ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

IU’s Woodson headlines annual Gourmet Dinner

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCM3J_0fhgiHSU00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson hasn’t taken Indiana University basketball back to the same level of glory he witnessed as a player for the cream and crimson yet – but after his first season at the helm the Hoosiers appear to be in a much better place than they were one year ago.

Woodson was in Fort Wayne Tuesday night as the guest speaker at the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana Gourmet Dinner, and he spoke to the media prior to the program.

Topics included the future of Trayce Jackson-Davis, the NCAA transfer portal, and advice from Bob Knight.

The Hoosiers finished 21-14 overall last season, beating Wyoming in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing to St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Mastodons baseball powering way into record book

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons are moving up the chart when it comes to prodigious power numbers, as the Dons have posted the third-most home runs in program history – with a chance to take the top spot. The Dons have hit 47 homers as a team this year. That’s third-best in program […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Carroll, Homestead win boys track sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested a strong field at North Side High School for a sectional crown while Homestead was dominant at the New Haven High School sectional in winning a team title on a busy night for boys track in northeast Indiana. At Chambers Field, Carroll tallied 136 points to top second-place […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Euchre: Indiana’s card game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When asked how long a typical Euchre game lasts, Tori Burke backtracked on her original answer of “30 minutes.” “Well, whenever I play,” she confessed, “we typically talk a while so probably it takes longer than it could.” Together with fellow senior Ellie Villaruz, Burke leads the Euchre Club at […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Empowered Volleyball Academy honors 24 seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Empowered Volleyball Academy honored its group of 24 seniors signing to play in college on Wednesday evening. Emma Lyons- Marian University Kristin Bobay-Texas A & M Corpus Christi (Beach) Lea Mummert- IU Kokomo University Kaley Matney- Cedarville University Haley Kruse- Huntington University Hope Moring-Franklin College Chloe Pierce-Hillsdale College Reagan […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Wyoming State
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
WANE 15

Lakewood Park’s Hartz signs with Rochester College

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian High School’s Sam Hartz is heading to Rochester College in Michigan next year to run track after signing a letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon. Hartz is the school record holder in the girls 800 meters. She has received all area recognition in both track and soccer.
AUBURN, IN
WANE 15

Wayne’s Hurse signs with Chicago State for track

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School’s Myshell Hurse is taking her talents to Chicago State as the senior signed with the Cougars on Wednesday afternoon for track. A multi-sport athlete for the Generals, Hurse tallied 45 goals in 61 games during her soccer career at Wayne. That includes 8 goals and 5 assists […]
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

TinCaps blanked by Whitecaps on soggy night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – After over an hour weather delay the TinCaps couldn’t get their offense going in a 9-0 loss to the visiting West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday at Parkview Field. The TinCaps and Whitecaps resume their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with game three of their six-game set.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knight
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
St. Mary
WANE 15

Dwenger tops Snider as teams split SAC baseball title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a rare occurrence in the Summit Athletic Conference, the SAC title will be split between two teams this baseball season thanks to Bishop Dwenger’s dramatic win over Snider at the ASH Centre on Thursday to close out conference play this season. The Saints edged Snider 4-3 on a walk-off […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons top Butler in final home game of season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 4-2 win over Butler on Tuesday (May 17) in non-league play at Mastodon Field. The Mastodon pitching staff allowed just one hit and one walk over the final six innings. Braxton Wilson threw two perfect innings to get the win. He is 2-2. Mitchell Spencer, Brian Skelton, JD Deany and Rex Stills each […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet#Ncaa Tournament#Indiana University#Iu#Hoosiers#The Ncaa Tournament#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Komets affiliation with NHL’s Vegas comes to a close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four years – including a run to the Kelly Cup title in the summer of 2021 – the Komets affiliation with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights has come to an end. The Golden Knights have made the ECHL’s newest team – the Savannah Ghost Pirates, and expansion team – […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Homestead sweeps Canterbury for sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fifth-ranked Homestead swept Canterbury 5-0 at the Jimmy Clark Community Tennis Complex to earn a sectional crown after a busy day of tennis action on Thursday. A rain-out on Wednesday forced the semifinals and finals to be played back-to-back on Thursday. Homestead beat Bishop Luers 5-0 in the semis while […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Acosta homers in debut, Caps win series opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps triumphed, 5-4, over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. First basemen Matthew Acosta powered the ‘Caps to victory with a pair of extra-base hits, including a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning in his High-A debut. When Acosta stepped to the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Newspapers buys KPC Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers. KPC reported the deal on Wednesday. According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WANE 15

Doerffler named head football coach at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After eight seasons leading the Northrop football program Jason Doerffler is taking on a new challenge as he’s been tabbed as the new head football coach at Leo. Doeffler went 23-58 during his tenure with the Bruins, including a 3-7 mark this past season. Northrop’s best year under Doerffler came in […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy