UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing 3-year-old
FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say Leal was found safe.
FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing girl who wandered from her home on May 17.
According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police are looking for Yaretzi Leal, 3. She wandered away from her home at the 3100 block of N. 6th Street at 9 p.m.
The release says Leal is 2 ft. tall and weighs 41 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and an extra thumb on her right hand.
According to the release, Leal was wearing multi-colored unicorn shorts, a white tank top, and had her hair in a ponytail.
If anyone has any information on Leal's whereabouts, dial 911 or contact 479-709-5100.
