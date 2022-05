Click here to read the full article. Jesse Spencer is officially set to return to “Chicago Fire” for the Season 10 finale, Variety confirms. The actor exited the show last October, but will come back to the Windy City for Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding. “Basically, we went to Jesse a month ago or so. We officially said, ‘Severide’s getting married and there’s no way that Severide can get married without his best friend and his best man at the wedding. So whatever we need to say to get you to come with us, please,'” says co-showrunner Derek...

