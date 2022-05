RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has issued the following statement regarding a vehicle versus e-scooter collision:. Today, Friday, May 20, 2022 at Second St. and Virginia St., an accident occurred involving a Reno Police officer and an e-scooter rider. The preliminary report indicates a collision after the rider ran a red light. The rider was not injured and did not require emergency medical services. This incident is currently under investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Due to regional protocol, the Reno Police Department is unable to comment.

RENO, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO