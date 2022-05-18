ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Derailed train leaked 500 gallons of fuel onto tracks

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OR4T_0fhghWPw00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Cleanup is underway after a fallen log derailed a freight train in Fall River Monday night, causing hundreds of gallons of fuel to spill onto the tracks.

The train, which was carrying hazardous cargo, derailed near North Main and Clark streets, according to authorities.

BACKGROUND: Fallen log causes train derailment, fuel spill in Fall River

The impact of the low-speed collision with the log, which authorities believe fell onto the tracks, punctured a hole in the train’s 1,800-gallon fuel tank.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Ed Coletta tells 12 News an estimated 500 gallons of fuel leaked out onto the tracks, as well as into the soil next to the tracks and a nearby drainage ditch.

Coletta said the company that owns the train hired a remediation consultant to address the fuel spill and assess the environmental impact.

The train’s tank has since been completely emptied from the puncture, according to Coletta, and absorbents were used to clean up the spilled fuel.

Coletta said the majority of Tuesday was spent getting the train back onto the tracks so it could be removed from the area.

Right now, he said it appears the remaining impacts of the fuel spill are limited to the railroad ballast and the soil beneath the tracks.

“We are unsure if groundwater below the site has been impacted, but that will be part of the ensuring investigation,” Coletta said. “No runoff of fuel from the area has been observed or reported.”

No one was injured and the train’s cargo remained intact. The investigation into the derailment and fuel spill is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Fall River, MA
Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
1420 WBSM

Don’t Get Trapped in a SouthCoast Sand Hole

I recently bumped into a former Shawmut Diner customer who used to stop in before going to work at Horseneck Beach in Westport. Matt was a nationally certified lifeguard. We talked about the recent tragedy of the young man from Maine who was buried alive after a pit he and his sister had dug on a Toms River, New Jersey beach collapsed on them. The sister was in the eight-to-10-foot-deep hole when the walls gave way, but was rescued. Her brother, though, was crushed and suffocated by the weight of the crumbling walls.
WESTPORT, MA
theweektoday.com

Equipment damage knocks out power for 1,000

A power outage zapped electricity from about 1,000 Eversource customers late Wednesday morning, Eversource representative Chris McKinnon said, though the company’s website counted 1,528 customers out. The online map identified the outage’s cause as “equipment damage,” with the outage starting at about 11 a.m. today. Crews...
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Freight Train#Fuel Tank
WTNH

Part of Route 195 closed in Mansfield after crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 195 at is closed at Storrs Road and Conantville Road in Mansfield due to a car versus bus crash on Thursday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. State police received a report of a motor vehicle crash around 9:00 a.m. involving a Windham Region Transit bus. Injuries were reported […]
MANSFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Harwich. It happened sometime after 6 PM Wednesday in front of 24 Church Street. Luckily the driver was able to self extricate and escaped serious injury. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
americanancestors.org

A fresh look at Linden Street

The slides my father took on my First Communion Sunday, 15 May 1966, in Fall River, Massachusetts, serve as a colorful time capsule of a bygone era. Sacred Heart Church, now closed, once covered the largest geographical parish in the center of the city. On that morning, more than 60 children, girls in white and boys in black, having fasted for twelve hours in preparation for communion, processed into church with disciplined precision. We returned to church in the afternoon to receive scapulars, prayer books, and rosaries, and then processed out of the church east along Pine Street for the May crowning.
FALL RIVER, MA
Eater

Where to Eat Seafood on the South Shore of Massachusetts

As another long New England winter begins to thaw, flocks of Bostonians are planning day trips to the seashore to soak up the sun. If you’re not up for a multi-hour drive to the Cape, the South Shore, which covers a vast area south of Boston from Quincy to Duxbury and beyond, may be a more accessible alternative.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Cumberland begins trapping beavers

CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has hired a professional trapper who has caught three beavers off Sunnyside Drive, where rising water is threatening properties. Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais said additional traps are being set up at the Monastery and elsewhere. It’s the most aggressive approach to date toward...
CUMBERLAND, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Attention Johnston! Your Amazon facility has been shipped

“I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues." "Grow a forest. Protect it from axes that hack. Then the Lorax and all of his friends may come back." — “The Lorax,” Dr. Seuss, published in 1971. The cranes stand at...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy