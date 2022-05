Over 700 students packed the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies including students all the way from Arkansas eager to learn about marine life. While Coastal Mississippians are used to beaches, fishing, and marine life, many students from Arkansas at Carlisle Elementary School have never experienced coastal life. Teacher Ashley Gwynne said, “This might be their only chance to ever experience that. We come from a really rural small town, farming town, and we come here and we just enjoy learning about it.”

