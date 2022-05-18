2 flown to hospital after crash in North Manheim Twp.

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A driver will spend the next 15 to 30 years in prison for a crash that seriously injured four teenagers in Bucks County. A judge sentenced Shane Brolly on Thursday after he pleaded guilty. Brolly’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed head-on into another car in Northampton Township last year. The four teenage girls in the other car spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

