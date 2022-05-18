2 flown to hospital after crash in North Manheim Twp.

WYALUSING, Pa. — State police say a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a deer. Authorities say the victim is 59-year-old Robert Ermisch of Laceyville. Troopers say the wreck happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night along Route 6 in Wyalusing. See news happening? Text our newstip...
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a portion of Route 222 is shut down in Lancaster County after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening in West Earl Township. The crash occurred at mile marker 39.2 along Route 222 southbound, shortly after 5 p.m. All lanes of U.S....
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — One person in Sunbury is dead following a shooting and the suspects are still at large. Officials say the shooting occurred along North Fourth Street at 4:15 PM and the coroner arrived on the scene about 40 minutes later. The suspects are said to...
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A serious crash in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon sent one woman to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 222 between Route 322/Ephrata and Route 772/Brownstown in West Earl Township. Witnesses said the car rolled 12...
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man died after he was hit by an SUV in an accident earlier this month while trying to remove a deer from the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Joseph Lane, 55, was killed on May 3 around 4:45 a.m. after he was hit by the vehicle. The crash […]
A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday, May 19, officials said. All eastbound lanes were closed after the crash sometime around 5:45 p.m., 511PA said on Twitter. The crash scene was cleared just before 8 p.m., 511 PA tweeted. The circumstances of the...
A school bus carrying elementary students was involved in a crash in Chester County Wednesday, May 18, school officials said. Several East Vincent Elementary School students were left with minor bumps and bruises following the crash around 8 a.m. on Stoney Run Road and West Bridge Street in East Vincent Township, according to the 6abc and school officials.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A man died Sunday after a vehicle fell on him at a recycling center in Northampton County, according to the county coroner's office. Lehigh Township police and fire crews responded to Great Metal Recycling, where a man was found pinned beneath a vehicle, the county coroner's office said.
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A driver will spend the next 15 to 30 years in prison for a crash that seriously injured four teenagers in Bucks County. A judge sentenced Shane Brolly on Thursday after he pleaded guilty.
Brolly’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed head-on into another car in Northampton Township last year.
The four teenage girls in the other car spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from their injuries.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday marks eight months since a bus crash on I-81 sent 31 people to the hospital. On Wednesday some of the Lancaster County survivors thanked first responders at the Penn State Health Life Lion hangar. It’s not often patients get to follow up with the EMTs who helped them or vice […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County have released new details regarding an April fatal accident. State Police say a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 van was traveling south on Noble Road on the afternoon of April 28. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stopped at a stop sign on Street Road at the Noble Road intersection and entered in the way of the Ford.
A “medical episode” caused a driver to veer off William Penn Highway and crash into a utility pole late Tuesday morning, according to the Bethlehem Township police chief. The driver was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital’s Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township, where he died, according to Bethlehem Township police Chief Gregory J. Gottschall.
WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Wyalusing Tuesday evening, according to State Police. Robert Ermisch, 59, of Laceyville in Wyoming County, was killed while driving his motorcycle on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township around 9:00 p.m. on May 17, according to the crash report. Police said that […]
MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, the Lancaster County coroner was called to a crash where a vehicle was struck by a farm tractor. The incident occurred at the intersection of Penncroft Drive North and Tucquan Glen Road in Martic Township, shortly after 7 p.m Monday Night.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two fatal crashes in Susquehanna County over the past several days. On Friday, May 13, 31-year-old Zachary Fry of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania was killed when, Pennsylvania State Police say, he sped through an intersection at State Route 547 and State Route 492 in Jackson Township without stopping at a posted stop sign.
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa., (WOLF) — A man died in a lawnmower accident Monday in the Lehighton area. First responders were called to the 2700 Block of Blakeslee Blvd Drive West around 3:30 PM for a man trapped under a lawn tractor in a water-filled ditch. The man was pronounced...
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a break in and burglary at a Dollar Store near New Ringgold. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, around 7:00am, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General on Route 895 in East Brunswick Township.
MANHEIM, Pa. — A truck caught fire at Spooky Nook Sports Wednesday evening. A viewer shared video with WGAL of the burning, black pickup. It was in the parking lot of Spooky Nook, a large sports complex in Manheim, Lancaster County. The viewer wrote:. "Happening at 6 p.m. at...
