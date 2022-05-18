ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go inside one of Chicago’s busiest trauma centers where nurses are treating the problem to bring about solutions

By Dina Bair, Katharin Czink
Medical reporter Dina Bair continues our series on the troubles in the healthcare industry.

In Part 1, we spoke with nurses who left the bedside. Staffing shortages, limited resources, a fear of making a mistake in the overwhelming workload all drove them away. But we don’t want to just present the problems, we want to begin the discussion about solutions.

Medicine is Sick Part 1: Nurses describe why they’ve left the profession

In Part 2, we take you inside Mount Sinai Hospital – one of Chicago’s busiest trauma centers. It’s a rare look at medicine today and how the very people tasked with caring for not only patients but staff and an entire system, show us how they are treating the problem to bring about solutions.

Health
