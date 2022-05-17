Northeast Florida high school softball regional: Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Clay among winners

The ball left Kiley Channell's bat, and the Keystone Heights junior knew it was time to run.

"I was just thinking base hit and try to get in scoring position for my team," the shortstop said.

Once she started running, she didn't slow down.

Channell's hustle transformed a first-inning double into an inside-the-park circuit for an early lead and pitcher Madi Mitzel dominated in the circle to lead Keystone Heights past Providence 3-1 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-3A softball semifinal.

In the first inning with Emma Rogel on second, Channell cracked a line drive to the outfield. She raced to second as Rogel scored, broke for third after the throw home and sprinted home for a 2-0 lead when a throw to third got away.

"We knew those were really important because we knew they're a good-hitting team," Keystone catcher Rogel said. "We knew if we get the first two runs, we could intimidate them and keep it up."

The early runs, plus a late insurance score after a Channell double and an Abbie Roach RBI, proved crucial for Keystone against the Stallions' Joey Trawick. Providence's junior pitcher retired 15 consecutive batters between the first and sixth innings.

Mitzel allowed seven hits but repeatedly kept Providence from turning baserunners into runs, with help from a reliable Keystone defense.

Providence clawed back into the game in the fourth, when Avery Adcock drove in Grace Wilson with a single, but Mitzel escaped the jam. Then, in the sixth, Keystone's Alaina Kinsal speared a line drive at second base for a double play to shut down another Providence inning.

Keystone advances to a regional final against top-seeded Baldwin, which released the offensive fireworks in a 12-0 shutout of visiting Florida High (21-4).

Kayla Robinson homered twice, knocking in five RBI, and Jazmine Ramos-Merced also homered as Baldwin (25-2) piled up three runs in the first and six more in the third.

Catcher Cali Hartung went 2 for 3 with three RBI, and senior pitcher Piper Young pitched a 1-hitter.

Stats time: Northeast Florida year-end statistics leaders

REGION 1-7A

Oakleaf unleashed a four-run, two-out flurry in the fifth inning, battling from behind once again for a 5-4 win over visiting Apopka.

Six consecutive Knights reached in the inning, two on errors, setting up RBI singles by Avery Garcia and Ciara Gibson to take the lead.

Freshman Addison Gish again excelled from the bullpen, pitching 4 2/3 innings of relief and holding the Blue Darters (18-8) to two hits.

The Knights (17-7) advance to play Lake Brantley or Oviedo Hagerty, whose game was postponed.

Knights on the charge: Oakleaf softball relies on defense as hidden ingredient in FHSAA regional playoff surge

REGION 1-5A

Hard-throwing Mallory Forrester starred in the circle again for Middleburg, pitching a two-hitter and striking out 19 batters to lead the Broncos' 5-1 win over visiting Gainesville.

Forrester had pitched a no-hitter in the opening round of postseason, and twice struck out 21 batters this year.

Middleburg (17-11) grabbed a two-run lead in the first starting with Kaelyn Hagan's leadoff triple, and added three more in the fourth after a two-run double by Belle Mincey. Gainesville finishes at 13-14.

The Broncos advance to play on the road at Tallahassee Lincoln Thursday night.

REGION 1-4A

Gabby Ellis pitched a three-hitter and Clay continued its playoff odyssey with Panhandle victory, 3-1 at Wakulla (15-10).

Sydney Davis and Bailey Parker knocked in runs for an early lead for the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (16-11), who were originally omitted from the postseason list after a mix-up in the initial FHSAA brackets.

After waiting until the bottom of the 17th inning to score four runs in a thrilling regional-quarterfinal victory over Bishop Kenny last week, West Florida (16-10) scored early to end Paxon's season, 4-0.

Lauren Allen carried the biggest bat for West Florida, which next plays against Clay. The sophomore hit a two-run double before later scoring in the first. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Coming off a 37-strikeout performance in her last outing, Sydney Scapin was again spectacular. The Jaguars sophomore hurled a one-hit shutout. Entering the night with 301 strikeouts this season, she fanned 15 more batters while only giving out three walks.

Leadoff batter Kennedy Waymer reached twice for Paxon (13-11).

The Times-Union and Pensacola News-Journal

REGION 1-2A

Add another no-hitter to Sophia Kardatzke's list.

The University Christian sophomore didn't allow a hit and belted a double to lead University Christian to an 11-0 shutout of visiting Aucilla Christian (16-6).

Kardatzke, who pitched five consecutive no-hitters at one point during the 2021 postseason, struck out 15 batters in six innings for UC (17-8). Jaleigha Harris drove in four RBI.

UC advances to a regional final at Trinity Christian, which struck early for an 8-0 win over visiting St. Johns Country Day (13-5).

Jordyn Lasater went 3 for 4 with a home run and Breezy Burnett tripled with two RBI for the Conquerors (14-8), scoring two runs in the first and six more in the third.

Carolyn Lasater pitched five innings for the victory.

Regional final

REGION 3-1A

Fort White protected its home field and came away with a 4-0 win over Union County, collecting a region crown and advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Fort White jumped out on Union County early as sophomore left fielder Gracie Clemmons led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to center and soon scored thanks to a double off the bat of freshman pitcher Kadence Compton. Kaitlyn Suggs delivered a RBI base hit to give the Indians an early 2-0 lead.

Clemmons finished the night 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk.

For the second time this season, Compton stifled Union County's lineup, notching her fifth one-hitter of the season and tallying 14 strikeouts to raise her season total to 201 and counting. Compton gave the Indians a pair of insurance runs in the sixth as she sent the first pitch she saw ricocheting off the scoreboard, good for a two-run home run, her third long ball of the season.

"You can't ask for a better performance out of a freshman," Fort White co-head coach Chad Padgett said. "A lot of pressure on her. She's mature."

Fort White's next contest is slated for May 24, when the Indians will head south to Clermont for the Class 1A state semifinal as the No. 3 seed in the Final Four against second-seeded Dixie County.

Ainslie Lee/Gainesville Sun

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school softball regional: Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Clay among winners