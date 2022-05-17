ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Cece Brisbois' 5 goals lead Barnstable girls lacrosse to win over Martha's Vineyard

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Five goals from Cece Brisbois, and great play in goal from Grace Holden and Morgan Mueller led the Barnstable Redhawks (5-8) to a 16-2 win over Martha's Vineyard in girls lacrosse action on Tuesday. The Vinyarders fell to a 0-10 record.

Cape Cod Academy 16, Sturgis 1: Ella Bartolomei had a massive game for CCA, recording four goals and four assists, leading the Seahawks to a victory over Sturgis. Quinn Powers and Scotia Crosby also added three goals apiece, while Jenna Marsh notched eight saves to take CCA to an 11-1 record. Sturgis falls to 0-9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7sTq_0fhggZbO00

Nauset 10, Sandwich 7: The Warriors used a balanced offense paced by Riley Morrison's three goals, to beat the Blue Knights.

Nantucket 14, Dennis-Yarmouth 1

Boys Lacrosse

Falmouth Academy 13, Sturgis East 12: Led by Jack Butler's 6 goals, the Mariners outlasted the Storm.

Tri-County 17, Cape Tech 7: Austin Walker scored 4 goals for the Crusaders but the Cougars won. Cape Tech is 3-9-0.

Nantucket 12, Barnstable 4

Nauset 7, Sandwich 3

Baseball

Bourne 8, West Bridgewater 1

Monomoy 9, Martha’s Vineyard 8

Softball

Bristol Aggie 14, Upper Cape 7: Eight runs in the first two innings fueled league leaders Bristol Aggie past the Rams. Jaedyn Harraden and Keeley Thornell both shined offensively for UCT, collecting two hits and two RBI each. The loss drops UCT to 9-7 overall.

Martha’s Vineyard 18, Rising Tide 16: The Vineyarders defeated the Herons for the second time this season and improve to 3-12 on the season.

Boys Tennis

Plymouth North 5, Sandwich 0: The Blue Knights were swept by the Eagles and fell to 4-6.

Mashpee 3, Rising Tide 2

Girls Tennis

Nauset 4, Sandwich 1: Nicole Byce won first singles 6-2, 6-3, Alex Lily won second singles 6-1, 6-4, Francesca Lily won third singles  6-2, 6-3 and Cristin Schadt and Jill Ernstrom won first doubles 6-2, 6-4 for Nauset (6-6). Bridget Carrera and Ella Hofmann won 7-5, 6-3 in second doubles for Sandwich (6-6).

Sturgis West 3, St. John Paul II 2: Singles victories from Sarah Etre (6-3, 6-0, 2-0), Jillian Burge (6-4, 6-0, 2-0) and Brodie Gerlach (6-4, 6-0 2-0) were enough for Sturgis West to a win.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cece Brisbois' 5 goals lead Barnstable girls lacrosse to win over Martha's Vineyard

Sports
