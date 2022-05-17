In Yarmouth town election, Stone and McGurrin win seats on Board of Selectmen

YARMOUTH — The results are in for the annual town election held Tuesday.

Contested Selectmen race

Three candidates vied for two open spots on the five-person Board of Selectmen, seats held by Michael Stone and Tracy Post. Stone and Dorcas McGurrin snagged the open seats with 1,264 votes and 1,086 votes respectively, according to the town clerk's unofficial results. Challenger Joe Glynn received 501 votes. There were 12 write-in votes.

In total, about 7.7% of the town's 21,296 registered voters participated in the election, with all eight precincts reporting, according to the unofficial results.

Post, who announced her bid for state representative for the 1st Barnstable District in December, did not seek reelection to the board.

Stone, the Board of Selectmen vice-chairman, town licensing director and attorney, ran for reelection this year.

Glynn, member of the School Committee and the Housing Authority, ran for the Board of Selectmen again, after being defeated by then-Town Moderator Daniel Horgan in the 2021 race.

McGurrin, chair of the Recreation Commission, was the third candidate for the two open Board of Selectmen seats.

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District Committee race

Tomas Tolentino, general manager of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Hyannis, was the only person in the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District Committee race, securing re-election with 1,287 votes.

Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station question approved

Yarmouth residents also voted in favor of a non-binding advisory question calling upon Holtec International LLC, the company in charge of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, to withdraw plans to discharge radioactively contaminated water into Cape Cod Bay. The measure passed with 1,476 votes in favor, and 121 against.