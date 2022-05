EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

East Lansing Public Safety sent out the alert just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say several officers are in the 2700 block of Marfitt Road.

ELPD does not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube