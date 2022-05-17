Track roundup: Auburn claims SWCL boys' title; Nashoba (Mid-Wach B), Ayer-Shirley (Mid-Wach E) cruise to sweeps

Boys' track

SWCL Championships: Cameron McNally won the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.87), Tyler Kwamo took the triple jump (42 feet, 2½ inches), and Owen Fitzgerald captured the discus (115-6) as Auburn captured the team title at Oxford High.

The Rockets (103 points) also won the 4x400 relay in 3:55.82.

Darius Richardson prevailed in the 100 (11.44) and 200 (23.46) to lead runner-up Oxford (79). Grafton didn't win an event but placed third with 67½ points.

Uxbridge was fourth, led by double-winner Lincoln Schiller (2:09.3 in the 800, 4:55.74 in the mile), and teammate Aidan Ross took the 2 mile (10:57.65).

Leicester's Teddy Miller won three events — the 110 hurdles (15.75), 400 (51.68) and long jump (20-9).

Millbury (55) was fifth, followed by Tantasqua (53), Leicester (50), David Prouty (12), Quaboag (10), Northbridge (7) and Southbridge (1½).

Mid-Wach B Championships : Tristan O'Riorden won the 110 hurdles (14.93) and the 200 (14:93) and Gabriel Merrow won the 100 (11.18) and 400 (51.8) as the host Wolves cruised to the team title with 219.5 points.

Nashoba's Freddy Collins won the 2 mile (10:16.09), Connor Acierno won the 800 (2:03.04) and Sawyer O'Riorden won the pole vault (11-0).

North Middlesex took second with 104 points, as Ben Coviello won the 400 hurdles (1:02.54), Teddy Finley won the high jump (5-10) and Cedrik Phan won the shot put (43-1). The Patriots also won the 400 relay (47.24) and the 3,200 relay (10:02.7).

Marlborough was third with 93 points, led by Jacob Naim winning the mile (4:47.49), Parker Rogers winning the discus (122-2) and Justin Rogers claiming the javelin (137-9).

Ricky Encarnacion won the triple jump (40-7) and the long jump (20-4) to help Leominster finish fourth with 73 points. The Blue Devils also won the 1,600 relay (3:50.88).

Fitchburg finished fifth with 58.5 points.

Mid-Wach E Championships : Jacob Kalgren posted wins in the 110 hurdles (15.07), 200 (23.81), discus (110-0) and shot put (40-9) to help Ayer-Shirley cruise to the team title with 168.5 points at Murdock High.

Shawn Hebert won the javelin (138-7) for the Panthers and Ayer-Shirley also won the 3,200 relay (10:02.85).

Maynard took second with 108 points behind Gabe Aroian topping the 800 (2:07) and the mile (4:58.53). Teammate Nikko Champeon won the 2 mile (11:07.5).

Tahanto's Jay Shenko won the 100 (11.85) and the long jump (18-7.5) and teammate Jared Moulton won the 400 (57.33) to help the Stags finish third with 92,5 points. Tahanto also won the 400 relay (47.56) and the 1,600 relay (3:53.25).

Narragansett's Bearett Henderson won the high jump (5-6) and Murdock's Moekesti Molai won the triple jump (43-2.5) and 400 hurdles (1:00.88).

Girls' track

Mid-Wach B Championships : Caroline Collins won the 800 (2:27.63) and 2 mile (12:23.43) as Nashoba rolled to the team title with 217.5 points on their home course.

Allie Jones (mile, 5:48.68), Bella Cotter (discus, 81-8) and Lilia Rosadini (javelin, 93-2) also earned wins for the Wolves. Nashoba also won the 1,600 relay (4:38.4) and the 3,200 relay (11:46.73).

Madison LaCreta won the 400 hurdles (1:13.89) and the triple jump (34-10) and Sam Difonte won the long jump (15-10) and the 100 (13.13) to help North Middlesex finish second with 146 points. The Patriots also won the 400 relay (53.66).

Marlborough's Abby Hennessy won the shot put (28-2.5) and Zoey Wilcox won the pole vault (8-6) to help the Panthers take third with 78.5 points. Fitchburg took third with 60 points, as Noella Tamfu won the 100 hurdles (17.86).

Leominster's Diamani Canuto won the 200 (26.47), 400 (1:00.41) and the high jump (5-2) as the Blue Devils were fifth with 44 points.

Mid-Wach E Championships : Ijeoma Ezechukwu posted wins in the 100 (12.71) and the 400 (1:02.78), Tori Salmon won the javelin (95-0) and Emily Churchill won the long jump (15-0.5) to help Ayer-Shirley take the team title with 165 points at Murdock High.

The Panthers also won the 400 relay (53.11) and 3,200 relay (11:35.22).

Maynard's Liz Freeman won the 400 hurdles (1:10.46), Faith Sirvio won the discus (94-0) and Valentina Meza claimed the shot put (29-0) to help the Tigers take second with 128 points.

Narragansett's Kayla Desroisers won the 200 (28.14) and the high jump (4-8), Lauren Coutu won the 100 hurdles (18.39), Ruby Keating captured the 800 (2:33.13) and Kylie Marion won the 2 mile (11:36.91) as the Warriors placed third with 120 points.

Tahanto's Brooke Eckelman won the triple jump (33-3) and Murdock's Avery Murphy won the mile (5:42.5).

