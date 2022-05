LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Shortly after entering the country illegally, a Haitian woman made it in time to have her baby boy on U.S. soil at a Las Cruces church. Liam Paulo who has migrant parents and siblings, was born a U.S. citizen Monday at El Calvario Methodist Church after arriving to the shelter from the detention center over the weekend.

