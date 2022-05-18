ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Cody Simpson stuns at the National Swimming titles as he edges closer to a spot in the Commonwealth Games after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Pop star Cody Simpson is on the verge of earning a shock place at the Commonwealth Games team after a stunning performance at the Australian Swimming Championships.

The 25-year-old took nearly a second off his personal best, qualifying second fastest for the 100m butterfly final in Adelaide on Wednesday night.

Simpson registered a time of 51.79 seconds in his heat on Wednesday morning, behind only Olympic bronze medallist Matthew Temple.

A top three finish in the final would see Simpson qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQwo1_0fhgfe1w00
Cody Simpson (pictured at the heats on Wednesday) is on the verge of earning a shock place in Australia's Commonwealth Games team after the singer smashed his personal best at the national swimming titles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWFwh_0fhgfe1w00
Simpson registered an incredible time of 51.79 seconds in his semi-final (pictured), behind only Olympic bronze medallist Matthew Temple

Aussie legend Grant Hackett said before the trials he believed it was 'unrealistic' Simpson could make the team, but highlighted his incredible progress over the past year.

'Look, that is still going to be a stretch, but in saying that, it's not unrealistic, given the times he's producing,' Hackett said.

'I always thought the Olympics team last year was unrealistic, people got carried away with the hype, but I said at the time if he made the final that would be mind-blowing, and he did.

'This year, getting a medal is something that's a much higher probability than it was 12 months ago.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w16o_0fhgfe1w00
The 25-year-old took nearly a second off his personal best, qualifying second fastest for the 100m butterfly final on Wednesday night 

Simpson, who was a national level swimmer as a child before he followed a career in music, has been training alongside Olympic heroes including Emma McKeon at a high performance centre in Queensland.

Hackett noted the commitment the singer has shown to the support and said he's a real contender for a place in Birmingham.

'Cody is 100 per cent committed to the sport and the preparation it takes to get onto one of these national teams and represent Australia,' he said.

'We're going to see a Cody Simpson that is faster and more serious than last year, and more of a contender.

'It's now starting to get real for his competitors, that Cody is looking for medals this time around, not just finals.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16al8F_0fhgfe1w00
Australia's newest glamour couple: Cody Simpson, 25, and Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon, 27, are 'completely smitten' and 'moved in together in recent weeks', a new report has claimed. The pair are pictured together on the Gold Coast earlier this month

According to reports, Simpson and training partner McKeon have been 'secretly dating' for weeks after meeting while training for the upcoming Comm Games.

'They are absolutely together. There is no doubt they are an item,' an insider reportedly told The Daily Telegraph, adding that they have 'fallen for one another'.

The pair are believed to travel together to training each morning and last week were spotted out having breakfast.

Cody has been linked to a string of high-profile stars over the years, including Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Thorne and Stella Hudgens.

It was revealed in January the pop star-turned-swimmer had split from Belgian-American model Marloes Stevens, 28.

Sources revealed Cody's dedication to his swimming career ultimately took priority over his personal life, with Marloes also said to be homesick and missing LA.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wimbledon set to be STRIPPED of ranking points for women after banning Russian and Belarussian players... and Britain could also miss out on staging new Masters grass court event in the run-up to the Championships

The threat of Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points came closer to reality on Tuesday night when the head of the women’s tour backed the idea. WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon told a heavily-attended conference call of leading players that he was formally recommending it as a response the banning of Russians and Belarussians from SW19.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Shayna Jack makes triumphant return to the pool in Adelaide as swimmer puts two-year doping ban behind her to clinch a place in Australia's squads for the Commonwealth Games and world championships

Swimmer Shayna Jack has made a triumphant return from a doping ban by securing a berth on Australia's team for the world titles and Commonwealth Games. And Jack will be joined on the Dolphins team by pop star Cody Simpson, who has earnt Commonwealth Games selection and a likely swim at the world titles in the 100 metres butterfly.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Reuters

Australian pop singer Simpson qualifies for Commonwealth Games

MELBOURNE, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson qualified for this year's Commonwealth Games after finishing third in the 100 metres butterfly final at the national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday. Simpson, 25, turned heads earlier on Wednesday when he upstaged Olympic freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Grant Hackett
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Stella Hudgens
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Bella Thorne
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Commonwealth Games#Aussie
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth's Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Jordan Spieth had a pretty fascinating comment about Tiger Woods on Wednesday. The first round of the tournament starts on Thursday and he'll be grouped with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. It's a group that many golf fans are excited to watch since they're three of the best golfers on the planet.
GOLF
Daily Mail

'Back off!': Tiger Woods snaps at cameraman at the PGA Championship as asks for some 'breathing space'... on his way to shooting a four-over par 74 in the opening round at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods lost his temper on the first at Southern Hills as he was involved in a heated exchange with a TV cameraman moments after his opening tee shot at the US PGA Championship. The 46-year-old continued his comeback from his horrific car accident, which nearly cost him his right...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire businessman Justin Hemmes, 49, and his model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, arrive in Sydney via private jet after a romantic holiday in New Caledonia

Justin Hemmes and Madeline Holtznagel touched down at Sydney Airport on a private jet on Friday. The high-profile couple had returned from a romantic holiday in Nouméa in New Caledonia. Both Justin, 49, and his model girlfriend were spotted stepping off the plane and onto the tarmac, where they...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family launch desperate appeal for missing Rangers fan, 42, who vanished in Seville after becoming separated from his brother following Europa League final defeat

The family of a missing Rangers fan who vanished in Seville without any money or a mobile phone following a Europa League final defeat have launched an urgent appeal. Gordon Smith, 42, became separated from his brother Craig, 23, on Wednesday night after he went to use the toilet after the match in Spain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

What happened when a working class girl went to Queen Charlotte's Ball? Even after rubbing shoulders with royalty and donning a £750,000 necklace, Cardiff Cinderella Jasleen, 24, wouldn't swap her old life for the gilded world, writes KATHYRYN KNIGHT

When Jasleen Grewal-Dhoot set her heart on attending a glamorous charity ball, she was taken aback to discover that to stand even the remotest chance of a ticket she would have to send in her CV with a cover letter, as if applying for a job. 'It seemed a bit...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

British rowing 'put to bed' concerns after Olympics failure

British Rowing is trying to rediscover its "performance culture" but in a "very human way" following a disappointing Olympics last summer, says its new performance director. The two medals won in Tokyo represented Team GB's lowest medal haul since Atlanta 1996 and it was the first time since 1980 that they did not return with a gold medal.
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah pulls out of Birmingham showdown

Date: Saturday 21 May Time: 13:15-16:30 BST Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online, with live text commentary, Details. Jamaican double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of Saturday's 100m meeting with Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham. Organisers said the 29-year-old withdrew "out...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy