As the city continues its efforts to clear the 300-foot stretch of Lowell Point Road buried under the May 7 landslide, the Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) has stepped in to address the needs of the Lowell Point community cut off from the city as a result. On Monday the borough began offering round trip ferry services between Seward’s northeast harbor ramp and Lowell Point. In its first day of service the ferry transported a total of 15 vehicles, with an additional 20 vehicles on Tuesday. KPB Emergency Manager Brenda Ahlberg explained that ebbing tides limit ferry service to one round trip per day.

1 DAY AGO