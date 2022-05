Brewery Magic. 6:30 PM. Grand River Brewery. Grand River Brewery & Award-Winning Magician Daniel Martin from Drinks & Deceptions ( DrinksandDeceptions.com ) team up for an unbelievable Culinary, Tasting & Magic Experience. A 3-Course Dinner with complimenting Pairings hosted by Daniel Martin based on the History of Magic at Grand River Brewery Jackson. You will eat, you will drink, and you will be blown away with pieces of magic specifically crafted for this one-night-only event! There are so many cool surprises in store that you will not want to miss this exclusive one night ONLY event. We MUST limit this experience to just 36 people and is expected to sell-out quickly like our last one in Marshall! Tickets available here.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO