FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When Arkansas kicks off the Fayetteville regional Friday evening against Princeton, it won't be with fear of giving up the home run. While the Razorbacks are one of the most prolific home run hitting teams in the country with 102, the Tigers have only made the round trip 15 times this season. However, that doesn't mean they are a team that shouldn't cause concern.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO