Daniel Johns’ FutureNever is making a historic run on the Aria Album Chart and is still in the top 10 three weeks after its release. Daniel Johns’ new album FutureNever has recently received recognition by danieljohnshq on Instagram for the album’s historic run. In their post, they showcased some of the album’s achievements and how the album has charted on ARIA Album Chart since its release three weeks ago. Since the release of FutureNever, the album has never left the top ten of the ARIA charts and was even able to reach the number one spot after the first week of its release, the first Australian album of 2022 to do so.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO