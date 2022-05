LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach State (25-26, 13-12 Big West) took game one of the rivalry series against Cal State Fullerton (19-31, 11-14 Big West) on Friday night. The Dirtbags have now won four of the last five games against the Titans. Jack Noble got the nod in...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO