COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Why do you have to drink a lot?”. That’s what Shari Foltz said she asked her son about his pledging a fraternity at Bowling Green State University, days before he died in what prosecutors call an alcohol-related hazing incident. Foltz was the first witness in the trial of two Central Ohio men accused of causing the death of her son Stone.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO