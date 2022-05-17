Mississippi State baseball signee Will Gibbs breaks Jackson Prep's single-season strikeout record

With an 11-run first-inning outburst, Jackson Prep gave Mississippi State signee Will Gibbs much more run support than he needed.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior ace pitched all five innings, giving up three runs and three hits as Jackson Prep secured a 14-3 mercy rule victory over Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Game One of the MAIS Class 6A state championship series.

"Sometimes it can get a little harder pitching with a lead like that because you might lose that edge," Gibbs said. "But my thing is to keep my intensity, act like it's a tie game, and do my job."

Gibbs cruised through the first four innings before giving up a pair of runs in the fifth. He struck out 10 and broke Jackson Prep's season strikeout record of 111 set by Noah Hughes in 2014 .

"He (Gibbs) ended up striking out 10 tonight, which puts him at about 121, so it's really special and he's a great kid," Jackson Prep coach Brett Heavener said. "When you see him wear No. 22 and he's that dominant, it's just exciting. He's got a great future ahead of him."

Jackson Prep is one victory away from its fifth consecutive state title. The Patriots travel to Madison-Ridgeland Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday. If a Game Three is necessary, it will be played at Jackson Prep at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"They're hungry. They want to win another one," Heavener said. "The important thing is, we're going to enjoy this for a few more minutes and then when we break that huddle it's all about refocusing and going to win a state championship. We've said all along that we're chasing history, trying to win five in a row."

While there's a possibility for one last home game, Gibbs said he wants to see the Patriots sweep the series on Wednesday.

He said that he's looking forward to competing for playing time at Mississippi State next year and that a down season for the Bulldogs, who enter the final weekend of the regular season with a 26-27 record that includes 9-18 Southeastern Conference mark, hasn't changed how he views the program.

"I've watched Mississippi State my entire life," Gibbs said. "Going to five or six straight super regionals, a year like this is just bound to happen. We've got a good group of guys coming in next year and I'm looking forward to it."

With what might end up being the final start of his high school career in the books, Gibbssaid he feels honored to break one of his school's records.

"That was a big honor for me and a goal that I set for myself early on," Gibbs said, "arly in the year when I realized I would be in reach of it. To get that with all the good pitchers we've had here over the years is a tremendous honor."

