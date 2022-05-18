Birmingham mother's life turned upside after teenaged son dies in shooting

VALLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 74-year-old man and his 45-year-old daughter were arrested after a 72-year-old woman was found dead severely malnourished and underweight. According to a statement, on March 16, officers from the Valley Police Department went to a residence on the 3600 block of 24th Avenue about a deceased elderly female. When they arrived, they found the deceased woman, Janice Hawkins, as well as her husband Walter Alfred Hawkins and daughter Christy Lee Hawkins. Police called investigators due to the "conditions found in the home and the condition of Hawkins."

