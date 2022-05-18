ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham mother's life turned upside after teenaged son dies in shooting

By Fred Davenport
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Deana Casco’s life was turned upside down Monday. She lost her son, 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas togun violence in Birmingham. Thomas recently attended prom and was just...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 31

Sharon Richey
1d ago

She is a sweet lady. We used to play Bingo at the same place. This is heartbreaking. Her son is absolutely gorgeous. It's so sad that people EVERYDAY are ALWAYS shooting and killing someone. This is just senseless. Now her baby is gone from someone's ignorance!

Reply(2)
13
Michele Dalton
1d ago

I’m sure it does hurt soo bad. I’m praying for her and her family. I wish these kids cared more about peoples life and were taught better to leave these guns alone. Life is precious. I’m sure they wouldn’t want this to happen to their brother r family member. This child needed to have a chance to live and make a change in this world not to be another picture on a t shirt. Our youth r dying left and right. Where are our future doctors lawyers gonna come from if we keep burying them. We need our young black children. PLEASE STOP THIS VIOLENCE. IM TIRED OF SAYING R. I. P. I WANT TO SAY CONGRATULATIONS IM SOO PROUD OF FOR A CHANGE. 😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏I WISH R. I. P. MEANT RETURN IF POSSIBLE ❤️

Reply
9
Tameshia Harris
1d ago

My condolences to the family I lost two cousins through kill violence it so sad he lost life like that he graduation lord coming to you wrap your arm around this family at this difficult time his mom so much pain 17 year old looked at his baby girl put this gun down

Reply
2
