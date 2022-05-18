Belton police say missing 12-year-old found safe

Four juveniles and two teenagers were injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old female from Lee's Summit, was on I-470, west of the15.2 mile marker at 12:30 p.m., when it struck the rear of a westbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 23-year-old Bernestaine A. Harkins of St. Louis. The Kia was then pushed into a westbound 2018 Ford Edge, driven by 44-year-old Allison M. Lackey of Lee's Summit.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO