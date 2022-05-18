ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

Belton police say missing 12-year-old found safe

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Belton said a missing 12-year-old has...

www.kmbc.com

KMBC.com

Man dies from shooting on Campbell Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near East 79th Terrace and Campbell Street. Officers were dispatched to the area at 2:20 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived they were directed to a man in the street just east of the location. First responders declared the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One adult found dead near vehicle early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was called to the scene at around 4:20 am at 28th and Adams. The Watch Commander says when police arrived they found the person laying on the ground and pronounced them deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Independence police looking for wanted man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a wanted man in the 200 block of West Mill Street. Officers responded to the area to find the suspect was armed. The suspect fled on foot from the area. Police tell us no shots were fired. The suspect...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Five injured after crash on Gregory Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles and two adults have been injured as a result of a crash near Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. Kansas City police say that the accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man charged with killing wife outside Kansas City police station

A Kansas City man is charged with killing his wife outside a Kansas City police station Thursday. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says Eliott P. Nevels, 34, shot and killed his wife Christina Nevels as she was driving in front of KCPD Central Patrol. Their 4-year-old child was in the back seat and was unharmed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Suspect Charged After Woman Shot Dead Near Kansas City Police Central Patrol

This week the KCMO homicide count moved past last year's historic total. Moreover, this reaction from our blog community resonates . . . "There goes the theory that police stations prevent crime or spur economic development. Although, this is sample 1,044. Sad that these criminals just don't care. They murder anywhere. No limits."
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Family of Kansas City homicide victim pleads for answers

The family of Aaron Eichelberger is pleading for answers after he was killed in Kansas City last weekend. On Saturday, they remembered the 42-year-old father of five and called for justice. Eichelberger’s family held a balloon release at Maple View Park in Grandview. Police say Eichelberger was shot last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured in Jackson County Collision

Four juveniles and two teenagers were injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old female from Lee's Summit, was on I-470, west of the15.2 mile marker at 12:30 p.m., when it struck the rear of a westbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 23-year-old Bernestaine A. Harkins of St. Louis. The Kia was then pushed into a westbound 2018 Ford Edge, driven by 44-year-old Allison M. Lackey of Lee's Summit.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Teenager seriously hurt after crash on scooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager was seriously hurt in a crash in a Kansas City, MO southside neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the teen was driving a mini-scooter without any lights on Wallace Ave. at around 9:12 p.m. Officers say he drove through a stop sign at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tonyskansascity.com

Raytown Suspect Ruined By Machete Nickname

Loose talk worked against this local suspect in the aftermath of a horrific assault. Here's one more reason why suburban life isn't all its cracked up to be . . . As officers were taking him into custody, his daughter walked onto the deck of the apartment and he told her to get “baby girl” — a pet name for his machete, a detective wrote in the court document. Officers saw her come out while holding the blade and asked her to bring the weapon back inside.
RAYTOWN, MO

