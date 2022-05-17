ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield, MI

Blissfield softball sweeps Onsted in LCAA doubleheader

By By Sean Reider, Kristopher Lodes
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
BLISSFIELD –– Blissfield softball got back on the winning side Tuesday by sweeping Onsted in a Lenawee County Athletic Association doubleheader, 11-0 and 16-0 in five innings.

The Royals (10-9, 6-4 LCAA) never trailed at any point and racked up 25 hits to the Wildcats’ six. Starting pitchers Karis Weirich and Bella Treloar both earned complete game shutouts and combined for 20 strikeouts.

“(We) just bounced back from a tough game yesterday,” said Blissfield head coach Jeremy Henegar. “Moved the right way, energy was up. Just a good day.”

Weirich opened Game 1 with the bases loaded after a misplayed popup and back-to-back singles from Kaylee Rankin and Alexandria Osgood. With one out, the senior starter struck out the next two batters and escaped the jam unscathed.

Blissfield pulled ahead in the next frame after Madison Peterson’s sacrifice fly scored Maycie Valasek. The Royals extended their lead to 4-0 behind Weirich’s solo home run in the second and a pair of RBI groundouts in the third.

The fourth inning proved to be Blissfield’s biggest as it batted through the lineup to the tune of seven runs on six hits. Weirich remained steady in the circle and closed out the 11-0 victory.

In Game 2, the Royals took another early lead after Treloar scored on a passed ball and proceeded to retire the next nine batters she faced. Natalia Wilson’s single in the second and sacrifice fly in the third helped grow the Wildcats’ deficit to five.

Blissfield mirrored its Game 1 performance by putting up seven runs in the fourth with RBIs from Treloar, Weirich, Julia White and Madison Peterson. Rankin’s leadoff single broke up Treloar’s no-hit bid in the following frame ,but the Wildcats struggled to get any further offensive production.

The Panthers plated four more runs with two outs in the final inning to secure the sweep.

Clinton at Hillsdale (DH): At Hillsdale, the Redwolves continued to rip up the LCAA as they swept the Hornets in a pair of five-inning mercy games, 13-1 and 14-2.

Kendall Phillip was able to go the distance in Game 1 for Clinton (17-3, 9-0 LCAA) as she gave up one hit and two walks while striking out 12. She also went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a double.

Noelle Riley went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and she hit a grand slam and a double. Emma Fair also went 4-for-5 with two RBIs while Ava Ormsby was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Taryn Hernandez gave up six hits and struck out nine in the Game 2 win while going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Kyleigh Ramos went 2-for-3 as well with a 3-run home run while Raven Aldridge went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Phillip hit a 2-run double.

Hudson at Dundee (DH): At Dundee, the Tigers lost a pair of LCAA games with the Vikings, 15-0 in four innings and 7-2.

Teagan Arredondo took the loss in Game 1 while Lauren Hill dropped Game 2.

Hill only gave up three earned runs, on eight hits and a walk while striking out four.

Bryanna Borck was 2-for-4 in Game 2 while Dinah Hill hit a double.

BASEBALL

Onsted at Blissfield (DH): At Blissfield, the Royals and Wildcats met for a big LCAA doubleheader where the two split as Blissfield won Game 1, 3-2, before Onsted won Game 2, 7-4.

Brenden Holland tossed the complete game for the Royals (18-10, 8-4 LCAA) in Game 1 and gave up one earned run while Gabe Jones hit a pair of doubles.

Broc Shoemaker tossed all six innings for Onsted and gave up three runs, two earned, with one walk and seven strikeouts. He also had two hits.

Logan Lipinski went 5 2/3 innings in a Game 2 win as he gave up three runs, walked six and struck out seven. Quinn Hiram got the save as he tossed an inning with a strikeout.

JT Hill had a triple and an RBI while Shoemaker had a double and two RBIs.

Hudson at Dundee (DH): At Dundee, the Tigers won a pair of LCAA pitching duals as they won Game 1, 2-1, and Game 2, 2-0.

Ambrose Horwath got the complete game shutout in the second game for Hudson (23-4, 9-3 LCAA) as he gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out four. He also got the save in the opener by getting the final out.

Anthony Arredondo got the win in Game 1 as he went 6 2/3 innings and gave up a run, on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.

Ambrose went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Game 1.

Clinton at Hillsdale (DH): At Hillsdale, the Redwolves hit the 20-win mark for the third-straight season as they swept the Hornets in LCAA play.

Clinton won a couple of tight games, 6-4 and 2-1, to put the Redwolves at 20-6 overall and 9-3 in the LCAA.

Manchester at Madison (DH): At Madison Twp., the Trojans picked up a pair of non-league wins as they swept the Flying Dutchmen, 10-9 in eight innings and 8-3.

Walker Claiborne tossed all eight innings in Game 1, giving up nine runs on 11 hits while striking out four.

The Trojans (11-9) trailed 7-4 heading into the bottom of seventh where they scored three runs to force extra innings. Manchester plated two in the top of the eighth, only for Madison to rally again for three more runs.

Claiborne and Miles Frank each drove in two runs while Haydn Stover had three hits.

Frank tossed five innings and struck out four in the Game 2 win while driving in two runs.

The Daily Telegram

