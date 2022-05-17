ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball | Defending district champ Brookside takes down Waynedale in district semis

By John Finn
The Daily Record
 2 days ago

WELLINGTON — Waynedale’s postseason tournament run came to an abrupt end Tuesday evening in Wellington, where Brookside edged the Golden Bears 5-3 in a Division III district semifinal.

Senior pitcher Leah Musall was the difference for the victorious Cardinals, as she struck out 11 and surrendered just four hits. Musall retired 11 of the first 12 batters she faced — and that one baserunner reached on an error — before giving up a solo home run to her pitching counterpart, Brooklyn Schlabach, in the fourth inning. She then gave up two runs on three hits in the top of the seventh before retiring the final three batters in order.

Brookside will take on Northwestern for the district title and a berth in the regional tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday in Wellington.

“Leah is Leah,” said Brookside coach Scott Nader. “She is what she is. She doesn’t want or need any notoriety, but she is the heartbeat of this team.”

Musall (11-4) struck out eight of the first 10 batters she faced Tuesday after fanning 16 against Wickliffe in Brookside’s first tournament game last week.

Following Schlabach’s home run, Musall set down the next seven batters in order before the Bears rallied in the seventh. Shortstop Kaitlyn Miller led off with a single up the middle, and Schlabach followed with a single down the third-base line. Third baseman Brooklyn Yoder then blasted a two-run double to right field that scored Miller and Schlabach, but Musall got the next two batters to ground out and then registered another strikeout to squelch the rally and end the game.

Brookside scored all five of its runs in the middle innings, beginning with two in the third when Danelle Taylor led off with a walk. Musall reached on a bunt single, Lexi Bartlome bunted the two runners to third and second and Lindsey Nader drove them in when her fly ball deflected off the glove of centerfielder Navaeh Persinger.

The Cardinals went up 3-1 on a solo homer by Isabelle Gillespie, and then added two more in the fifth when Musall reached on an error, Bartlome singled to left, Nader singled to score Musall, and right fielder Jazelle Fraise sacrificed to score Bartlome and give her team a 5-1 lead.

“We stayed aggressive and shook off some jitters in the early innings,” said Nader. “Then we came through with some big base hits.”

Brookside (14-7) netted its five runs on seven hits, while taking advantage of four Waynedale errors, which led to three unearned runs.

Waynedale, which finished the season with an impressive 16-5 mark, scored its three runs on four hits.

“Our team doesn’t quit,” said Golden Bears coach Stu Swinehart. “We just didn’t have things go our way — a couple of balls that bounced the wrong way and a couple of plays here and there that we didn’t make — but that’s part of the game. The effort and the heart were there, and I am very proud of our girls.”

