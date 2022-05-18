ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Leads in Prime-Time Viewership with Top 4 Shows for Second Straight Week

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

CBS had each of the four most-watched prime-time programs for the second consecutive week, while NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” and two NBA playoff games on cable were last week’s other programs to top 6 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Tuesday by...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The 10 Most-Watched and 10 Least-Watched Broadcast TV Shows of the 2021-22 Season

Click here to read the full article. Despite what you may have heard, linear television ain’t dead yet — and we’ve got 10 broadcast shows that proved it over the course of the concluding September-to-May television season. Then again, we’ve also got 10 that definitely suggest the opposite. Once again, CBS juggernaut “NCIS” was the most-watched show on broadcast (when including all viewers two years of age and older, with one week of delayed-viewing counted), according to Nielsen statistics. (“NCIS” used to be the top show on all of linear television; that is, until Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” moseyed into these here...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

All The Big TV Cancellations That Just Went Down, Including CBS' Magnum P.I.

With each year that passes, the strain to maintain consistent viewership gets more intense for broadcast TV and cable networks, and the growing number of streaming platforms certainly isn’t convincing audiences to stick around for primetime. As such, the middle of May remains one of television’s most hectic periods, as execs plan for ad upfronts by finalizing programming goals with widespread series orders (such as The CW order that mythos-building Supernatural prequel), season renewals (such as NBC’s big Law & Order franchise news), and doomsday cancellations. Which means tons of bubble series are left populating the chopping block, from established shows like Magnum P.I. to promising upstarts like Naomi.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How We Roll Cancelled at CBS

Click here to read the full article. Pete Holmes has struck out — and not in a good way. CBS has cancelled bowling comedy How We Roll after a single season, TVLine has learned. How We Roll this season is averaging 4.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Among the seven sitcoms that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks last in both measures. Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Rises With Penultimate Episode, Wins Tuesday Demo; ‘Mr. Mayor’ Ticks Up In Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. This Is Us only continues to gain traction ahead of its series finale and the latest episode on Tuesday was no exception. The long-running NBC family drama topped Tuesday ratings for the seventh consecutive week, rising in the 18-49 demo to deliver a 0.9 rating and 4.97 million viewers. The penultimate episode bid an emotional farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca while setting up an optimistic future for The Big Three and the rest of the Pearson family. Read a recap here. The final hour of This Is Us airs next Tuesday, May 24. Coming second to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Lester Holt
tvinsider.com

Jon Cryer in Talks to Star in NBC Comedy from ‘Heels’ EP Mike O’Malley

Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer could be set to return to primetime as the star of a new NBC comedy from Heels showrunner Mike O’Malley. According to Variety, Cryer is in talks to lead the currently untitled pilot, which revolves around a divorced couple sharing child-care duties. After an amicable separation, Jim and Julia decide to continue raising their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. However, things get complicated when the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team enters the scene and wins Julia’s heart.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Espn#Estrella Tv#Nba Playoffs#Nbc Nightly News#Nbc#Chicago Fire#Chicago Med#Nba#Fbi#Tnt#The Dallas Mavericks#The Phoenix Suns#The Memphis Grizzlies
Variety

‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Scores Second-Highest Ratings of Final Season

Click here to read the full article. “This Is Us” said goodbye to Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson Tuesday — and so did many, many NBC viewers. The second-to-last episode of the Dan Fogelman-created family drama drew a 0.95 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.3 million viewers, according to Live + Same Day ratings from Nielsen. That is the second-highest rated and second-most watched episode of the sixth and final season of “This Is Us.” The top episode in both categories was the Jan. 4 Season 6 premiere, which got a 1.05 and 5.5 million viewers. The 9 p.m. “This...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

ABC’s 2022 Fall Schedule Reveals New Jeopardy Spinoff, The Conners’ New Time And A Surprise For The Rookie Spinoff

As most of the network TV schedule is in the throes of airing all the big season finales (and series finales, for those who weren’t lucky enough to avoid the cancellation bloodbath), the same networks are figuring out their fall lineups so that viewers can already begin anticipating when returning fan-favorites and exciting new projects will premiere. With Disney taking charge of the network upfronts on May 17, it makes proper sense that ABC unveiled how its Fall 2022 schedule will shake out, and it includes updates for The Rookie spinoff with Niecy Nash, The Conners Season 5, Big Sky Season 3, and more, not to mention an ongoing Jeopardy! spinoff!
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chuck Lorre In Talks With CBS About New Comedies Following Cancelation Of ‘B Positive’ & ‘United States Of Al’

Click here to read the full article. Chuck Lorre is a comedy veteran so he’s seen his fair share of cancelations. However, last week was brutal for the Two and a Half Men exec producer with CBS surprisingly canceling two shows of his in B Positive and United States of Al. But he’s apparently looking on the bright side and is already in talks with the network about new projects. CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl revealed that he’s “talking about coming back to us with some new shows going forward” following the news. Kahl didn’t expand on any new projects, but it...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

TV Shows Take a Back Seat as Upfronts Focus on New Ad Tech

TV used to be about shows. Now, based on many of the industry’s glitzy upfront presentations that took place this week, it’s all about algorithms. At show after show, NBCUniversal, Disney, Fox, Paramount, Univision and The CW spent time hawking new scripted comedies and dramas; unscripted series; lots of sports; and even movies. But in many cases, the availability of the categories seemed more important than the programing that filled them. How many standout series can you name from any specific network this year?
TV SHOWS
Sportico

Sports Aims to Devour Upfront Market as TV Preps for Streaming Shift

Click here to read the full article. For the better part of the last 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been the voice of sanity during the upfronts. In a week marked by the selective interpretation of ratings data (“We’re No. 1 among women age 51-to-54!”) and breathless hype for shows about monkey doctors, the late-night host has made a cottage industry of ridiculing the TV networks and their assembled advertising partners. Because Kimmel’s most blistering jokes are reserved for the people in the room who pay to keep the lights on at ABC—he never misses an opportunity to remind sponsors about...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy