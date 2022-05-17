ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern Aldermen: Bengel leads in Ward 1, Reddick takes down Harris, Brinson wins

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Election results are unofficial until canvassing is completed. Candidates have until June 6 to request a runoff.

There may be two potential runoffs coming in July for two New Bern aldermen races but for now, the candidates who lead Tuesday's election are celebrating.

In one of the two highly contested races, Ward 1 Alderman Sabrina Bengel received 544 votes while challenger Rick Prill came in second with 506. Former Ward 5 alderman Bernard White came in third with 217 votes.

Prill could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

"I appreciate the voters who came out and supported me and I am looking forward to continuing to serve," said Bengel. "I'm not sure if my opponent is going to call for a runoff but after the canvassing, I would love to continue to serve the citizens."

In Ward 2, Alderwoman Jameesha Harris started the night behind candidates Hazel Royal and Jennell Reddick, with Royal holding an early lead with 129 votes to Reddick's 126 and Harris' 102.

With 76% of the precincts reporting in at 9 p.m., it was Reddick who took the lead from Royal, holding a 14-vote advantage. Harris remained in third place and was unable to close the gap.

Reddick currently leads in Ward 2, upending the incumbent Harris. Reddick finished with 267 votes, while Royal received 240. Harris came in third with 183 votes.

"I'm excited and grateful to be at this point right now and how things turned out, I'm ecstatic," Reddick said. "I'm ready to get started and ready to work with everyone. My mind is going 100 miles an hour but I'm ready to see what will happen down the road."

Harris spoke briefly Tuesday night and while she lost her seat, she said "nothing changes, respectfully."

In Ward 6, Bob Brinson beat Travis Oakley outright for the seat.

"This race has been one very long ordeal because it's been moved twice," Brinson said. "I haven't come to the realization that it's over. I am excited and looking forward to getting to work."

Brinson and Oakley spoke briefly Tuesday night. Oakley congratulated Brinson on the victory.

"I know the effort I put in and it was 110%, I'll sleep just fine tonight," said Oakley. "I'm still excited about everything and just as excited about the city of New Bern and I told Bob he has my support and to make us proud."

Ward 3 Alderman Bobby Aster, Ward 4 Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey, and Ward 5 Alderman Barbara Best were also re-elected Tuesday night. The three ran uncontested races and all won with more than 90% of the vote.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New Bern Aldermen: Bengel leads in Ward 1, Reddick takes down Harris, Brinson wins

WNCT

Kinston man arrested, held on $1M bond in shooting of teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a teen that happened last Friday. Kinston Police said in a media release Tuesday evening that Jameon Strong, 21, of Kinston, was taken into custody. He is facing attempted murder charges in the shooting a 17-year-old that happened last […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit New Bern area Monday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some residents are recovering after a possible tornado had touched down in parts of the New Bern area Monday night, leaving some of its destruction behind. Residents told 9OYS they were very scared and, despite the significant damage the storm caused in the areas impacted, they’re grateful they and their […]
NEW BERN, NC
