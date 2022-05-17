New Bern Aldermen: Bengel leads in Ward 1, Reddick takes down Harris, Brinson wins

Election results are unofficial until canvassing is completed. Candidates have until June 6 to request a runoff.

There may be two potential runoffs coming in July for two New Bern aldermen races but for now, the candidates who lead Tuesday's election are celebrating.

In one of the two highly contested races, Ward 1 Alderman Sabrina Bengel received 544 votes while challenger Rick Prill came in second with 506. Former Ward 5 alderman Bernard White came in third with 217 votes.

Prill could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

"I appreciate the voters who came out and supported me and I am looking forward to continuing to serve," said Bengel. "I'm not sure if my opponent is going to call for a runoff but after the canvassing, I would love to continue to serve the citizens."

In Ward 2, Alderwoman Jameesha Harris started the night behind candidates Hazel Royal and Jennell Reddick, with Royal holding an early lead with 129 votes to Reddick's 126 and Harris' 102.

With 76% of the precincts reporting in at 9 p.m., it was Reddick who took the lead from Royal, holding a 14-vote advantage. Harris remained in third place and was unable to close the gap.

Reddick currently leads in Ward 2, upending the incumbent Harris. Reddick finished with 267 votes, while Royal received 240. Harris came in third with 183 votes.

"I'm excited and grateful to be at this point right now and how things turned out, I'm ecstatic," Reddick said. "I'm ready to get started and ready to work with everyone. My mind is going 100 miles an hour but I'm ready to see what will happen down the road."

Harris spoke briefly Tuesday night and while she lost her seat, she said "nothing changes, respectfully."

In Ward 6, Bob Brinson beat Travis Oakley outright for the seat.

"This race has been one very long ordeal because it's been moved twice," Brinson said. "I haven't come to the realization that it's over. I am excited and looking forward to getting to work."

Brinson and Oakley spoke briefly Tuesday night. Oakley congratulated Brinson on the victory.

"I know the effort I put in and it was 110%, I'll sleep just fine tonight," said Oakley. "I'm still excited about everything and just as excited about the city of New Bern and I told Bob he has my support and to make us proud."

Ward 3 Alderman Bobby Aster, Ward 4 Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey, and Ward 5 Alderman Barbara Best were also re-elected Tuesday night. The three ran uncontested races and all won with more than 90% of the vote.

Polling: Early New Bern election poll shows big margins for several candidates

Ward 1: New Bern's Ward 1 candidates filled with local government experience. Who will win?

Ward 2: How do New Bern's Ward 2 candidates stack up against each other? Here's what they said

Ward 6: Who will be the new alderman in New Bern's sixth ward? Candidates answer questions

Primary 2022 Results: See live vote totals as they're reported Election Night

2022 New Bern Area Election Results | New Bern Sun Journal

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New Bern Aldermen: Bengel leads in Ward 1, Reddick takes down Harris, Brinson wins