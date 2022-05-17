Leading by one vote: Summers holds slim lead as results remain unofficial

Election results are unofficial until canvassing is completed. Candidates have until June 2 to request a runoff.

One vote.

New Bern's next mayor could be its former chief of police Toussaint Summers, who leads current Ward 6 Alderman Jeffrey Odham with just one vote separating the pair, according to unofficial results.

When polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Summers stepped ahead of Odham with 1,503 to 1,427 votes over the incumbent alderman.

With just less than 50% of the precincts reporting by 8:30 p.m., Summers moved slightly further ahead in the mayoral race.

Odham would pass Summers with 76% of the precincts reporting before 9 p.m. holding a 67-vote lead with the final votes being counted.

However, it was Summers who would grab the lead once again, and with 100% of the precincts reporting, Summers received a total of 2,622 while Odham received 2,621.

Summers and Odham could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Candidates Tim Harris and Maxwell Oglesby followed the pair with Harris coming in third, gaining 303 votes, and Oglesby receiving 126.

The city's elections, which have been delayed twice since October, could see a runoff in July if Odham requests it.

For now, the mayoral race hangs in the balance of not only the canvassing process but the remaining provisional and mail-in ballots that are left to be counted. Regardless of the official outcome, it is expected the candidate who finishes second will request a runoff election.

The second-place candidate can also request a recount immediately after canvassing is completed.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com.

