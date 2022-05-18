KY Senate race will see Republican Rand Paul facing Democrat Charles Booker

Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between familiar faces for the Commonwealth's junior Senator seat.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday's primary.

Paul is seeking a third Senate term. Booker is a former state representative and runner up in the previous Democratic Primary for the senate race in 2020.

The fall campaign will feature opposite agendas. Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992 when Wendell Ford went to Capitol Hill.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.