ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Senate race will see Republican Rand Paul facing Democrat Charles Booker

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ib4rO_0fhgdAog00

Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between familiar faces for the Commonwealth's junior Senator seat.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday's primary.

Paul is seeking a third Senate term. Booker is a former state representative and runner up in the previous Democratic Primary for the senate race in 2020.

The fall campaign will feature opposite agendas. Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992 when Wendell Ford went to Capitol Hill.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

Comments / 15

Robert Caye
1d ago

Kentucky is one of the poorest states in the union. You don't think that a lot of those people would like somebody fighting for them for a change? With the way Rand Paul has ignored them Booker is a shoe in!

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

A guide to Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Candidates in Kentucky’s primary competed Tuesday for the chance to earn their party’s nominations in federal, state and local races. Republican incumbent Rand Paul won his party’s nomination as he pursues a third term, defeating five little-known challengers in the Kentucky primary. Paul has made a name for himself as a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government and restrained spending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Democrat, KY
FOX Carolina

ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
KFVS12

Kentucky Primary voters at the poll

Chief Deputy Jody Cash killed during officer-involved shooting. the latest from Western Kentucky where law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own. Warmer days mean your kids are probably already asking you when they can go to the pool. First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/17/22.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Wendell Ford
The Associated Press

South Dakota report: Noem’s daughter got special treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved a report finding that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser’s license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe, which was conducted by...
The Associated Press

Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead. The referral of Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff to the Ethics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ky Senate#Commonwealth#Democratic#Capitol Hill
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Sen. Betty Jean Alexander disqualified from ballot

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander, a Democrat from Detroit, may see her unexpected political career capped at one term. The former "ghost" candidate who upset an incumbent in 2018 with virtually no effort has been disqualified from the ballot due to campaign finance filings that were out of compliance. Alexander was seeking re-election in the new 6th Senate District.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy