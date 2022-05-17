ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrub Oak, NY

Girls lacrosse: Laukaitis' goal in 3OT lifts Lakeland/Panas to win over Clarkstown North

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago

SHRUB OAK — With 1:24 left in regulation Tuesday in a game in which her No. 8-seed Lakeland/Panas Rebels team came from three goals down with little more than four minutes to play to knot the score with No. 9 Clarkstown North at 10 with 2:25 left, coach Chrissy Hart seemed as happy and carefree as a kid on the way to get ice cream.

"Everyone relax," she instructed her sideline players. "This is the fun part."

And, indeed, after Lakeland/Panas goalie Kaelen Sieja deflected a last-second shot by Ram Emily Maloney high and wide to send the Section 1 Class B first-round playoff game to overtime, the Rebels had some fun.

It just took a while for the fun to morph into flat out joy.

Specifically, two three-minute, scoreless overtime periods and one-minute and 58 seconds of a third OT.

That's when Gwyneth Laukaitis cut toward the goal, received a perfect feed from Kaitlyn "Lefty" Wilkowski and buried her shot to lift the Rebels to an 11-10 win.

"Overtime. This is what all the hours are for. Two teams having the most fun they can. That's what it's all about," Hart later said.

What it means

With the win, Lakeland/Panas, now 8-9 on the season, will face top-seeded Horace Greeley (16-0) in the Class B quarterfinals Friday at Greeley.

Clarkstown North ends its season at 6-11.

Player of the game

Multiple players had outstanding games for both squads, both defensively and offensively.

But top player honors went to Hartford-bound senior Sara Costa, who had four goals, including two of the last three in regulation, including the game-tying 10th.

"I'm really happy," said Costa. "At halftime (when we were down 7-3), I thought, 'It can't end like this.' But we really started to pick up. We just wanted it so much."

By the numbers

Kaelen Sieja relieved starting Rebel goalie Valentina Mejia (three saves) with the Rams up 5-2 with 8:15 left in the first half.

Sieja "killed it," as Laukaitis put it.

Not only did the junior, who was credited with nine saves, stop the Division I-bound Ram junior Maloney to send the game to overtime, but she also had two game-saving saves in OT with stops on Avery Miele and Maloney.

Her counterpart, freshman Mary Kopf, also had a game to remember, stopping 10 shots.

Coach Tim Ferraro said Kopf, one of five freshmen starting for the Rams, played her best game of the season.

Probably her top save among many fine ones was her stop on Emily Ahlstedt's beautiful one-timer with 1:57 left in the second OT.

But Ahlstedt still had a game-high five goals.

Laukaitis, who'll play next year for SUNY-Cortland, had two goals for Lakeland/Panas, with another called back on a defensive shooting space violation.

Maddie Hine led the Rams with four goals and an assist, three of her goals coming consecutively in the first half, with the final of the three following a Maloney steal.

Miele had a hat trick and an assist, Hannah McKiverkin and Anne DiGiacomo both had a goal and an assist and Maloney also had one goal.

Quotables

"The girls know I have their back, no matter what," said Sieja, who entered the game thinking, 'We're still in this,' and made her first save just seconds after she took her position between the pipes.

Ferraro pointed to his squad's youth in explaining how a three-goal lead so late in the game had quickly evaporated.

"This was a learning experience. They played their hearts out and gave 100% but made a couple more mistakes (than Lakeland/Panas)," he said.

"Our seniors stepped up and played the system and we ran all our options," Hart said.

"I just think our drive not to be done yet pushed us to finish with the win," said Laukiatis, who compared her goal to her birthday game-winner last year with 10 seconds left vs. Fox Lane.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

