Bruce Willis’ wife Emma calls Demi Moore’s Cannes throwback ‘beautiful’

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Demi Moore and Emma Heming are the epitome of love and respect. On Tuesday, Moore shared a beautiful photo with her ex-husband Bruce Willis at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003, and a lot of people have shown love in the comments, like Emma, who called it ‘beautiful.’ “All the feels,” she wrote with a heart emoji, “beautiful.” Moore reciprocated the love, replying with three red hearts.

The 2022 Cannes film festival started Tuesday, May 17th in France so it was the perfect day for Demi to share the photo. “From the Cannes archives, circa 1997,” she captioned the pic. Fans and friends have been showing the love in the comments like Tom Hanks’s wife Rita Wilson who wrote, “Always gorgeous.” “The original Hollywood power couple! We all wanted to be Demi,” one fan wrote.

When it comes to Demi and Emma, they have always proved you can be friends with your partner’s exes. In 2019 when Bruce and Emma renewed their vows on their 10 year anniversary, Demi headed to the Caribbean to celebrate with them. Bruce and Demi’s children Rumer, Tallulah , and Scout were there along with their half-siblings he shares with Emma, Mabel, and Evelyn.

In 2021 Moore also shared a photo of Heming on Instagram for International Women’s Day. “I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. ” the actress wrote in the post.

They have also been there for each other when it came to Bruce’s health. The statement revealing Willis’ diagnosis with aphasia was signed by both Demi, Emma, and their children.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” they wrote announcing his retirement.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that,” it concluded.

