Henderson County commissioner Mike Edney defeated school board vice-chairperson Amy Lynn Holt to secure his spot as the Republican candidate for the Henderson County commissioner race.

Edney received 8,883 or about 53% of the votes, while Holt received 7,783 or about 47%, according to unofficial totals.

"I am both humbled and gratified by the results from the Primary Election on Tuesday. My family and I have been blessed time and time again in so many ways, and I am grateful to my Lord that his plan includes my continued service to him through service to the citizens of Henderson County," he said.

Edney is currently serving his fifth term as county commissioner.

"Over my previous six election cycles the voters have supported me over nine well qualified candidates. That record gives me confidence to know that I am being truly representative of the wishes of the people in Henderson County," he said.

He has also owned and operated his law firm in Hendersonville since 1985. He graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1978 and went on to receive a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1985.

Edney currently sits on the Governmental Financing Committee, Joint College Facility Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Local Government Committee on Cooperative Action.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Mike Edney defeats school board vice-chair in county commissioner Republican primary