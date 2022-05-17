Softball | Poland's Mary Brant homers twice as Bulldogs sweep out West Branch

JEFFERSON — Third-seeded Poland set the tone with six runs in the first two innings, highlighted by a three-run home run, and went on to post an 8-1 win over second-seeded West Branch in a Division II district softball semifinal at the Haven Sports Complex in Jefferson on Tuesday.

“[Poland] jumping out on us was big,” said West Branch (17-7) coach Sis Woods.

“We told [the team] make sure you swing to contact and we did that the first two innings,” added Poland (21-7) coach Jim Serich. “We got a lead on them and that was big.”

The win sends the Bulldogs into Thursday’s II district title game at 5 p.m. against their archrival Canfield, which held off Aurora 2-1 in the first game of Tuesday’s district twinbill.

Poland out-hit West Branch 13-4. The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and really took control when Mary Brant, who had two home runs in the game, launched a three-run round-tripper over the left field fence in the top of the second inning as Poland’s lead ballooned to 6-0.

“I told them if we get the lead on them just keep the momentum rolling,” said Serich.

West Branch also had three errors in the first two frames that extended innings for the Bulldogs. By comparison, Poland had no miscues in the game.

“We didn’t quit, they stayed up,” said Woods. “It’s just that we made a couple mistakes early and they capitalized on them.”

Poland pitcher Katie McDonald earned the complete-game win while striking out seven and walking none in throwing a four-hitter. She was able to keep a dangerous West Branch lineup at bay.

“With Katie in the circle, you give her eight runs, she did what she needed to do,” said Serich.

West Branch senior Ryley Pittman pitched all seven innings for the Warriors, striking out six and walking one.

West Branch briefly cut into Poland’s 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Mirabella Beckett was hit by a pitch, moved up on a sacrifice by Ragan Greeneisen and came home to score on a ringing RBI single to center by West Branch senior standout Sydney Mercer, making it 6-1.

“I thought we did a very nice job of staying up and trying to fight back.” said Woods.

Mercer had two singles, while senior Tori McKay and Ragan Greeneisen had the other hits for West Branch. The Warriors also had some line drive outs that Poland made great plays on. The Bulldogs also turned two double plays.

“Even the nice shots that we had, they made nice plays on them,” said Woods.

Poland added two insurance runs in the sixth on Brant's two-run homer over the left field fence.

McDonald allowed no hits over the final three innings.

Emily Denney (two singles and a double), Abby Farber (three hits) and Connie Cougras (two singles) also had multiple hits for Poland.

“Abby Farber got her 100th career hit tonight,” said Serich.

Woods was very proud of her six graduating seniors, who had tremendous success in their careers at West Branch, which included a trip to the Division II regional final last spring. Those six seniors are Skyler Greeneisen, Morgan Loudon, Tori McKay, Mercer, Eris Dugan and Pittman.

“The seniors missed one year because of COVID, but they won something like 24 and 27 games their first couple years, and this year they won 17,” said Woods. “If you would have asked me at the beginning I’m not sure we would have been here but our freshmen stepped up and both pitchers did a nice job throughout the year with very little pitching experience at the varsity level and they came along. The six seniors will be missed next year, for sure.”