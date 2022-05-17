ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Roundup: Heath's Dunlap and Bailey win district track titles

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

Allie Dunlap won the pole vault (10-feet-8) and Kennedi Bailey the shot put (42-3) on Tuesday, leading the Heath girls track team during the Division II district championships at Westerville South.

Lakewood's Landry Driskel added a title in the discus (124-2).

Also qualifying to next week's regional at Lexington were Bailey in the discus (2nd, 116-9); Licking Valley's Reese Osborn in the shot (3rd, 34-8) and Northridge's Chloe Rowe in the high jump (4th, 5-0).

In the District 1 boys meet, Lakewood's foursome of Corey Rafferty, Jonathon Holbrook, Aidan Bowman and Ryan Byers took runner-up in the 3,200 relay (8:17.52), and Valley's Rylan Felumlee, Matthew Fehrman, Logan Debo and Joey Dietrich took third (8:36.28).

Utica's foursome of Silas Buckenberger, Jay Figgins, Stephen Epps and Jordan Taylor took fourth in the 3,200 relay (8:27.84) during the District 2 meet.

Lucas, Harvey take gold

Jenna Lucas won the high jump (5-feet-4) and Victoria Harvey the pole vault (12-4) for Watkins Memorial during the Division I, District 2 meet at Hilliard Darby.

Lucas also took runner-up in the long jump (17-10) and shot put (40-4), and teammate Elise Adelman placed fourth in the shot (35-11) to qualify for next week's regional at Pickerington North.

In the District 1 boys meet, Granville's foursome of Lane Hannahs, Eli Kretchmar, Owen Kirkham and Dylan Christian took runner-up in the 3,200 relay (7:56.58).

NC relay advances

Newark Catholic's foursome of Natalie Jungers, Erin Keck, Brooke Parkinson and Maria Geiger took fourth in the 3,200 relay (10:58.77) during the Division III, District 1 meet at Granville to qualify for next week's regional at Chillicothe Southeastern.

BASEBALL

Utica advances

Aidyn Burgess was perfect 4-for-4 with an RBI, leading No. 13 Utica to an 8-6 victory against visiting No. 16 Hamilton Township in a Division II first-round game.

Roman Gamble totaled two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, and Jordan Hartman added two hits and an RBI and Ryan Bigler a double and two runs scored for Utica (14-14), which visits No. 2 Buckeye Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday. Gamble also struck out six and allowed three earned runs in a complete game.

Northridge wins

Northridge picked up a 10-2 victory at No. 16 Madison-Plains in a Division III first-round game.

The No. 17 Vikings (1-18) visit No. 2 Fredericktown at 5 p.m. Thursday.

TENNIS

Watkins wins county title

Watkins Memorial won championships at four courts at Denison to take the Licking County tournament title.

Josh Hare at No. 1 and Liam Grennan at No. 2 won singles championships with Grennan setting program record for wins in a season at 26. Kevin Walter and Zach Clouse at No. 1 and Max Deckop and Elijah Hargrow at No. 2 won doubles championships.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Heath's Dunlap and Bailey win district track titles

