Peoria Unified 2022 seniors clinch record amount in scholarships

The Peoria Unified School District’s graduating class of 2022 brought in more than $72 million in scholarships to post-secondary institutions, hitting a record year for the districts' graduates.

This amount includes scholarships for in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities, merit-based recognitions, private donor, athletic scholarships and vocational schools.

Centennial, Liberty, Peoria and Sunrise Mountain high schools all celebrate a school record amount in scholarship offers with their graduates.

Below is a breakdown of the Peoria Unified high school scholarship amounts:

School Scholarship Amount

Centennial High School: $18,435,204

Liberty High School: $16,259,213

Sunrise Mountain High School: $13,021,700

Ironwood High School: $7,742,910

Peoria High School: $7,695,729

Cactus High School: $4,940,245

Raymond S. Kellis High School: $4,838,320

Peoria Flex Academy: $2,600

TOTAL: $72,935,921

This year more than 2,800 graduates are set to cross the stage at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20.

Peoria Unified’s high school graduation ceremonies at State Farm Stadium will be streamed live by the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network (PSBN). A link to the livestream of each graduation event will be available on the district’s website at www.peoriaunified.org/graduation .

Peoria Unified families will be able to access high-definition video of each graduation ceremony after the event on Peoria Unified’s YouTube Channel here: www.YouTube.com/PUSDOfficialChannel .