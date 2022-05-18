ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria Unified 2022 seniors clinch record amount in scholarships

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MospP_0fhgcwqp00

The Peoria Unified School District’s graduating class of 2022 brought in more than $72 million in scholarships to post-secondary institutions, hitting a record year for the districts' graduates.

This amount includes scholarships for in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities, merit-based recognitions, private donor, athletic scholarships and vocational schools.

Centennial, Liberty, Peoria and Sunrise Mountain high schools all celebrate a school record amount in scholarship offers with their graduates.

Below is a breakdown of the Peoria Unified high school scholarship amounts:

School Scholarship Amount

Centennial High School: $18,435,204
Liberty High School: $16,259,213
Sunrise Mountain High School: $13,021,700
Ironwood High School: $7,742,910
Peoria High School: $7,695,729
Cactus High School: $4,940,245
Raymond S. Kellis High School: $4,838,320
Peoria Flex Academy: $2,600

TOTAL: $72,935,921

This year more than 2,800 graduates are set to cross the stage at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20.

Peoria Unified’s high school graduation ceremonies at State Farm Stadium will be streamed live by the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network (PSBN). A link to the livestream of each graduation event will be available on the district’s website at www.peoriaunified.org/graduation .

Peoria Unified families will be able to access high-definition video of each graduation ceremony after the event on Peoria Unified’s YouTube Channel here: www.YouTube.com/PUSDOfficialChannel .

Comments / 0

Related
golfcourseindustry.com

Popular Arizona municipal course undergoing $4 million renovation

Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, will undergo a four-month golf course renovation. The project begins in June and is expected to be completed by October 2022. The course will remain open for play during the renovation. The Arizona Community Golf Foundation and a private donor are funding the $4...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

HonorHealth and 7 more Valley companies ready to hire YOU (05/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

2 SUSD teachers under fire for class behavior

Two Scottsdale Unified School District employees are under fire for unrelated allegations of suspected behavior in the classroom that individual groups claim break state and federal law. One employee at Copper Ridge Elementary School is accused of teaching kindergartners the details of gender identity while, in an unrelated case, a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Peoria, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Study: Among States That Love to Hate the Rich, Arizona Is No. 1

If you live in one of metro Phoenix’s posh neighborhoods like North Scottsdale or Fountain Hills, chances are you have a taste for ritzy spas, well-manicured fairways, upscale shops, and sumptuous restaurants. And chances are, a whole lot of your neighbors hate you. A recent study found that Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

COVID cases on the rise in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — More than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services this week. Cases have been on the rise since April as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the United States and in Arizona. But while cases are rising, it's different...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Athletic Scholarships#Liberty High School#Ironwood High School#Peoria High School#Cactus High School#Peoria Flex Academy#Peoria Unified#Psbn
AZFamily

Valley nonprofit offering free mental health therapy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 900,000 adults in Arizona have a mental health condition, that’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Thanks to one local organization, anyone can get needed mental health services for free, and that is Something Good. Hope Mental Health Foundation gifts hours...
GILBERT, AZ
SmartAsset

Best Cities for an Early Retirement – 2022 Study

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition. In this study, we determined the best places for an early retirement, comparing the 100 largest cities across four categories....
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
AZFamily

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PHOENIX, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Bashas’ Seeks to Fill 800 Full- and Part-Time Jobs

Bashas’ Family of Stores will host pop-up hiring events on May 21 at its 113 locations in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as its distribution center in Chandler, Ariz. The company hopes to increase its workforce before the summer and is looking to hire applicants immediately to fill 800 full-time and part-time grocery positions.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

What's fueling Arizona's high gas prices?

It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
582
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy