Amber Alert canceled: Children safe, suspect in custody, Nampa police say

Nampa police canceled an Amber Alert after finding the suspect and taking him into custody Tuesday night, they said in a news release at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two children believed to be endangered were found safe, police said They were picked up from school by their biological father, who is wanted for kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child, an earlier news release said.

An Amber Alert was issued at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said James Edward Casselman, 27, took 6-year-old Cayson and 8-year-old Zaiden from their school and was believed to be driving a gray 2009 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 2CVC724.

Officials said Casselman had two warrants out for his arrest on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child and custodial interference by kidnapping.