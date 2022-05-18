ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert canceled: Children safe, suspect in custody, Nampa police say

By Nicole Blanchard
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Nampa police canceled an Amber Alert after finding the suspect and taking him into custody Tuesday night, they said in a news release at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two children believed to be endangered were found safe, police said They were picked up from school by their biological father, who is wanted for kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child, an earlier news release said.

An Amber Alert was issued at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said James Edward Casselman, 27, took 6-year-old Cayson and 8-year-old Zaiden from their school and was believed to be driving a gray 2009 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 2CVC724.

Officials said Casselman had two warrants out for his arrest on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child and custodial interference by kidnapping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cD1n_0fhgbGBS00
Police urge people to call 911 if they see James Casselman’s vehicle, a gray 2009 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 2CVC724. Nampa Police Department

Nampa, ID
Idaho Statesman

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

