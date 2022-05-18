ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valeo awards scholarships to staff, family members

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization dedicated to supporting mental health is giving staff members the means to further their education.

On Tuesday, for the fifth year in a row, the Valeo Foundation held its scholarship award reception. A total of $8,000 was awarded to six staff members and one family member.

The company says these scholarships will pay for classes employees have taken to help deliver high care quality to their clients. Valeo leaders also said these scholarship recipients embody qualities the organization finds indispensable.

”Good training, a high education, you know, good values, good honest work ethic is something we feel very good about here and our employees exemplify that every day,” said Bill Persinger, Chief Executive Officer at Valeo.

The company highly values education and is proud to bring awareness to mental health and recovery.

