Tuesday roundup: Fairless track and field qualifies four pole vaulters to regional meet
AREA ROUNDUP
Fairless pole vaulters Brant Marchand, Maxwell Kirby, Mya Fowler and Ella Cox have all qualified for next week’s Division II regional track and field meet in Austintown.
Marchand cleared 14 feet, 8 inches to finish second in the boys district event held Tuesday at Fairless. Kirby came in third at 9-0.
Fowler was runner-up in the girls vault with a jump of 8-0. Cox finished third at 6-6.
Manchester’s McKayla Wymer cleared 9-6 to win the girls vault. Panthers teammate Colette Jividen came in fourth at 6-6 to also qualify.
The rest of the Fairless and Manchester athletes will compete in the district meet at Salem starting Thursday.
More: Two sweet: Fairless boys track and field wins second consecutive outright PAC-7 crown
BOX SCORES
BASEBALL
TOURNAMENT
GlenOak 10, Perry 2
Macedonia Division I sectional semifinal
Perry - 010 - 010 – 0 —2 - 11 - 3
GlenOak - 040 - 060 - x —10 - 8 - 1
G.Essinger, Gliba (5), Breit (6) and Gaut. Wachunas (W) and Mengeu. W: Wachunas. L: G.Essinger. Notes: Lucas Wachunas (G) CG, 6 Ks, 0 BBs. Luke Senften (G) 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Christian Ivanic (P) 4-for-4, 2B. Cashe Gaut (P) 2-for-4, 2B. Records: Perry 8-15, GlenOak 15-9.
More: Stark County-area high school baseball and softball statistical leaders, week of May 8
Cuyahoga Falls 2, McKinley 0
Canton Division I sectional semifinal
Cuy.Falls - 100 - 100 - 0 — 2 - 5 - 1
McKinley - 000 - 000 - 0 — 0 - 4 - 2
W: Zrelak. L: Wilkins.
Fairless 21, Cle. JFK 1
Twinsburg Division II sectional semifinal
JFK - 001 - 00 — 1 - 1 - 4
Fairless - (11)19 - 0x — 21 - 13 - 0
W: Barkan. L: Buczzil. Notes: Andy Gill (F) 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. Trevor Horrisberger (F) 2-for-3, 3B, 3 RBIs. Logan Barkan (F) 4 IPs, 9 Ks. Records: Fairless 7-14.
Central Catholic 24, Oberlin 0
Copley Division III sectional semifinal
Oberlin - 000 - 00 — 0 - 2 - 2
Central - (16)80 - 0x — 24 - 14 - 0
W: Luchitz 2-0. L: Wnoroski. Notes: Nik Hilton (CC) 3-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs. Ryan Turner (CC), Gerry Johnson (CC) and Connor Schoenfeld (CC) each 2-for-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Oberlin 0-14, Central 10-11.
More: Central Catholic grad Patrick Murphy gets long-awaited shot with Miami Marlins
Lutheran West 6, East Canton 0
Creston Division III sectional semifinal
L.West - 000 - 050 - 1 — 6 - 9 - 0
E.Canton - 000 - 000 - 0 — 0 - 3 - 4
W: Cruz. L: Deutschman. Notes: Ben Cruz (LW) CG, 10 Ks.
REGULAR SEASON
Wadsworth 3, Lake 2
Wadsworth - 002 - 000 - 1 — 3 - 7 - 2
Lake - 000 - 020 - 0 — 2 - 2 - 2
W: Byers. L: Woods. HR: Thompson (W). Notes: Matthew Thompson (W) HR, 1B.
West Branch 8, Columbiana 2
W.Branch - 004 - 210 - 1 — 8 - 9 - 0
Columbiana - 100 - 000 - 1 — 2 - 7 - 2
Martin, Tucker (2), Mulinix (5) and Shields. Eusebio, Daugherty (5) and Keleman. W: Tucker 3-2. L: Eusebio. Notes: Beau Alazaus (WB) 3-for-4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI. Zach Peters (WB) 3-for-4, 3B, 2 runs. Records: West Branch 17-8.
SOFTBALL
TOURNAMENT
Marlington 7, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 2
Hubbard Division II
ND-CL - 000 - 002 - 0 — 2 - 5 - 2
Marlington - 001 - 330 - x — 7 - 12 - 2
W: Nase 16-0. Notes: Ava Collins (M) 2-for-4, Audrey Miller (M) 2-for-4, Ashlyn Maurer (M) 2-for-4. Records: Marlington 21-1.
More: District win gets Marlington softball to 20-something; why are these young Dukes so good?
TOURNAMENT SCORES
TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
DIVISION II
Hubbard district semifinals
Marlington 7, Chardon ND-CL 2
Field 10, Hubbard 6
DIVISION III
Creston district semifinals
Norwayne 5, Black River 4
Tuslaw 2, Chippewa 0
Wellington district semifinals
Northwestern 2, Manchester 1
Brookside 5, Waynedale 3
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
Canton sectional
Aurora 9, Warren Harding 5
Cuyahoga Falls 2, McKinley 1
Boardman 7, Hudson 1
Macedonia sectional
Nordonia 9, Alliance 4
GlenOak 10, Perry 2
DIVISION II
Louisville sectional
Canton South 12, Ravenna 2
Streetsboro 6, Chardon ND-CL 2
Twinsburg sectional
Fairless 21, Cle. JFK 1
Northwest 7, Orange 6
DIVISION III
Creston sectional
Lutheran West 6, East Canton 0
Smithville 10, Chippewa 0
Copley sectional
Central Catholic 24, Oberlin 0
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
Austintown Fitch district final
Austintown Fitch vs. Green, 5
Mentor district final
Hoover vs. Jackson, 5
BASEBALL
DIVISION II
Louisville sectional finals
Streetsboro at West Branch, 5
Canton South at Marlington, 5
Twinsburg sectional finals
Northwest at Holy Name, 5
Fairless at University School, 5
DIVISION III
Creston sectional finals
Smithville at Norwayne, 5
Orrville at Gilmour Acad., 5
Lutheran West at Manchester, 5
Copley sectional final
Central Catholic at Cle. VASJ, 5
East sectional final
Sandy Valley at Harrison Central, 5
DIVISION IV
Fairport Harbor sectional
Aquinas at Wellsville, 5
TRACK AND FIELD
DIVISION I
GlenOak, Green, Hoover, Jackson, Lake, Louisville, Massillon, McKinley, Perry at North Canton Hoover district, 4 (field events), 5 (running events)
Alliance at Austintown Fitch district, 5 (field events), 6 (running events)
DIVISION III
Central Catholic, Dalton, East Canton, Lake Center Christian, St. Thomas Aquinas at Norwayne district, 2 (field events), 4 (running events)
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
St. V-M at Louisville, 6:30
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION I
GlenOak at Stow, 7
DIVISION II
Louisville at Chardon, 6
THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
DIVISION II
Hubbard district final
Marlington vs. Field, 5
DIVISION III
Creston district final
Tuslaw vs. Norwayne, 5
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
Canton sectional finals
Cuyahoga Falls at Dover, 5
Boardman at Fitch, 5
Stow at Hoover, 5
Aurora at Lake, 5
Euclid sectional finals
Willoughby South at Green, 5
Kenston at Kent Roosevelt, 5
Mentor at Twinsburg, 5
Brush at Jackson, 5
Macedonia sectional finals
Madison at Walsh Jesuit, 5
Nordonia at Ellet, 5
GlenOak at Massillon, 5
DIVISION IV
Struthers sectional final
Brookfield at Lake Center, 5
TRACK AND FIELD
DIVISION II
Northwest, Tuslaw at Orrville district, 3 (field events), 4:30 (running events)
Canton South, Fairless, Manchester, Marlington, West Branch at Salem district, 4:30 (field events), 5:30 (running events)
Carrollton, Minerva, Sandy Valley, Tusky Valley (girls) at West Holmes district
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
Kent Roosevelt at Lake, 6
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Tuesday roundup: Fairless track and field qualifies four pole vaulters to regional meet
Comments / 0