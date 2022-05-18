Trump ally, US Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary

Rep. Ted Budd, one of the first candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 cycle, won the Republican Senate nomination in North Carolina on Tuesday. Several television networks called the primary race for Budd, who has for months led the Republican field to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Burr in polls, after a slow start in a crowded primary. Budd, a gun store owner who first won his central North Carolina House seat in 2016, will likely go on to face Cheri Beasley, a Democratic former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, in the general election.
