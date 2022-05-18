ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DMV Overnight Forecast: May 17, 2022

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear and cool overnight with lows...

www.wusa9.com

CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment

