DMV Overnight Forecast: May 17, 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.
Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.
There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon.
At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.
Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon.
A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has...
Comments / 0