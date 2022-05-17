Cole Lancaster leads way in Indian Valley's sectional title win over Union Local

Cole Lancaster drove in four runs on three hits as No. 1 seed Indian Valley defeated No. 19 Union Local 14-4 for a six-inning Division II sectional baseball championship at Gnadenhutten Tuesday night.

The Braves (19-5) will play No. 7 Steubenville at 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal at a site to be determined.

Lancaster drove in runs on a triple in the third inning and a triple in the sixth. Indian Valley racked up 12 hits in the game as Lancaster, Rafe Bonifay, and Brogan Burcher each collected multiple hits.

Gavin Henry was the winning pitcher for the Braves. The right-hander went 4⅓ innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out five. Trevor Myers threw 1⅔ innings in relief.

Steubenville 1, Carrollton 0

Host and No. 7 Steubenville defeated No. 11 Carrollton in Div. II sectional title pitchers duel as Steubenville's Cooper Blackburn and Carrolton's Cadyn Smith went the distance.

West Holmes 4, Tri-Valley 0

Noah Clark dominated with 13 strikeouts as No. 13 West Holmes upset host and No. 2 seed Tri-Valley in a Div. II final at Dresden.

The Knights will play No. 10 John Glenn in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday at a site to be determined. John Glenn was a 9-5 winner over No. 9 Morgan in another semifinal.

West Holmes got on the board with a two-out double by Brady Smith in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead. The Knights added another on a suicide squeeze by Carson Tanner in the top of the sixth and scored two insurance runs in the seventh on a triple by Gino Dinardi for a 4-0 advantage.

St. Clairsville 3, River View 0

Sophomore Hunter Hoffman scattered four hits in a complete-game win as No. No. 4 St. Clairsville blanked No. 14 River View in a Div. II sectional final.

The Red Devils will play No. 8 Meadowbrook at 5 p.m. Monday in a district semifinal at a site to be determined.

Fairless 21, Cleveland JFK 1

No. 27 Fairless defeated No. 32 Cleveland JFK in a Northeast District Div. II sectional semifinal. The Falcons (7-14) will play at No. 4 University School at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a sectional championship.

Andy Gill and Trevor Horrisberger had two hits each. Horrisberger had three RBIs and Gill had two. Brennan Gaal and Justin Burkett each had two RBIs.

Gill got the start and picked up the win and Logan Barkan finished up.

Steubenville CC 17, Conotton Valley 7

No. 12 seed Steubenville Catholic Central recorded a mild upset of No. 10 Conotton Valley in a Div. IV sectional semifinal at Bowerston.

The game was started Saturday, but was suspended by bad weather and concluded Tuesday.

The Crusaders will play at top-seeded Shadyside at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a sectional crown at a site to be determined.

Regular season

Strasburg 7, Conotton Valley 4

Strasburg completed its season with an Inter-Valley Conference North win over Conotton Valley.

The Tigers 11-13 overall and 9-3 in IVC play.

