Salem, OH

The run to the regionals begins in St. Clairsville, Salem

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago

The road to the 2022 OHSAA track and field state tournament began Tuesday night with district meets taking place in St. Clairsville and Salem.

In the Division III district at St. Clairsville, a number of area athletes punched their tickets to the regional at Pickerington as the top four in each event advanced.

In addition, running semifinals took place.

The Tusky Valley boys 4x800 relay won the district championship in 8 minutes, 47.33  seconds, and Hiland was third in 8:58.28.

The Garaway girls 4x800 relay was second with a 10:55.99 and Strasburg's foursome of Maci Willoughby, Josie Lautenschleger, Ella Pumphry and Madi Becker were fourth (10:43.47).

Newcomerstown's Blandon Garland won the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 3 inches, followed by Tuscarawas Central Catholic's Jordan Cherry (19-10.25), Strasburg's Parker Edwards (19-9.75) and Malvern's Ja'Son Barrino (19-4).

Newcomerstown's Caitlin Green captured the girls pole vault with a 10-0, while Garaway's Natalia Flores was third (7-0) and Newcomerstown's Ayla Norman was fourth (7-0).

Central's Julia Sciarretti was second in the girls high jump (4-10). Garaway's Makayla Sitzlar was third in the girls shot (35-6.50), Ridgewood's Jessica Dobson was fourth in the same event (34-6) and Newcomerstown's Austin Lambus was fourth (11-0) in the boys pole vault.

Action will continue Thursday.

Salem Division II

It was a great night for the Fairless pole vaulters as all four of the Falcons will move on to the regional meet next week in Austintown after their performances in the Division II district at Salem.

On the boys side, Brant Marchand placed second and Max Kirby placed third with a personal record as the top four finishers advanced.

On the girls side, Mya Fowler placed second and Ella Cox placed third.

Action will continue Thursday and conclude Saturday.

Boys tennis

West Holmes 3, Clear Fork 2

The Knights tennis team wrapped up the season at home against Clear Fork.

With the win, they finished with a 14-3 record, which earned the Knights their best record and winning percentage as a program since joining the OCC in 2003.

The Knights went 11-0 outside of the conference.

Hunter Ellis defeated Josiah Bailey 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and James Barr downed Zachery Hotz 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Brody Schaad stopped Elaine Gandee 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to account for the WH victories.

The West Holmes and Clear Fork JV teams tied 1-1.

